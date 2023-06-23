The key to world-changing ideas, new revenue streams, better customer experiences and lower business costs is in your data.
Cognizant partners with Hitachi Vantara to help you unlock the value of your data, innovate with intelligence and deliver targeted outcomes that matter for businesses, individuals and society. Since 2012, we have been working together to create solutions specific to the manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, and insurance industries to solve real-world needs with best-in-class proprietary platforms and advance competitive advantage through sought-after resources in big data, analytics and IoT infrastructure. We help you put your organization's data to work.