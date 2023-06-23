Skip to main content Skip to footer
The key to world-changing ideas, new revenue streams, better customer experiences and lower business costs is in your data.

Cognizant partners with Hitachi Vantara to help you unlock the value of your data, innovate with intelligence and deliver targeted outcomes that matter for businesses, individuals and society. Since 2012, we have been working together to create solutions specific to the manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, and insurance industries to solve real-world needs with best-in-class proprietary platforms and advance competitive advantage through sought-after resources in big data, analytics and IoT infrastructure. We help you put your organization's data to work.

Hitachi Vantara partner logo
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

To put agility at your service, Cognizant and Hitachi have brought together our best capabilities to create a storage as a service (STaaS) offering that caters to the diverse storage requirements of the modern enterprise. It includes a comprehensive suite of consultative, advisory, implementation, monitoring and management services that cover high-performance type- and industry-specific storage, backup and archival strategies, all in a cost-effective consumption-based service model. Reduce cost and complexity. Drive efficient growth. Transition your storage environment to a solution that’s just right, securely.

To take the unknowns out of data archiving, we provide a one-stop archiving, software and hardware service offering to support enterprise expansion without compromising efficiency, agility or security. The Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) is an object storage solution that enables IT organizations and cloud service providers to store, share, sync, protect, preserve, analyze, retrieve and safely destroy file data from a single system. Cognizant offers HCP as a fully hosted service on our secure servers with the option to offload seldom used data to cloud storage facilities.

To put the power of enterprise cloud behind your in-house development, we offer a pre-engineered cloud architecture solution that uses the Hitachi UCP Converged Infrastructure platform to deliver the Hitachi Enterprise Cloud in your data center. This puts IT-as-a-service capabilities right in your organization for on-site application automation, service automation, continuous application development and streamlined operations.

To make sure technology supports humanity, we make social innovation a core component of our partnership. Our Smart Spaces service pairs the power of the Hitachi Visualization Suite with Cognizant’s IoT expertise and the Cognizant 1Facility Solution Ecosystem to translate data about the usage, safety, mobility and positivity of your space into valuable information that makes the best possible day-to-day employee and customer experiences. Our industry expertise, combined with prebuilt accelerators and frameworks, help you see opportunities to better use space, forecast for smarter planning, and improve place-related decision-making and productivity.

To make sure you can build with the future in mind, we apply our Smart Retail service with retailers to help “future map” physical purchasing spaces. We envision and build digitized physical environments designed to make real-world purchasing experiences vivid, memorable and intuitive through ambient, predictive and context-sensitive technologies. Hitachi Visualization Suite and Cognizant’s RetailMate platform work together to crystallize analytical insights from customers, store associates and the environment to optimize operations and revolutionize what’s in-store.

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We're proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Most Innovative Solution Award
Top Net New Account Award
Business Excellence Partner of the Year
SHOWCASE

Our partnership at work

BLOG

Achieve agility at the edge
Read blog
Solar grid over waterway

PRESS RELEASE

Cognizant presented with most innovative solution award by Hitachi Vantara
Read press release
Business associates speaking, handing over thier card

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Hitachi Vantara

Continue the conversation

Let's connect to find out what the power of our partnerships can do for you.

