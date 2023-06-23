In the age of agile, DevOps and continuous delivery, traditional test data provisioning will not keep pace.



Our test data generation (TDG) software solves one of the biggest bottlenecks in software testing today—test data provisioning. This patented technology represents a breakthrough in speed, cost, security, quality, simplicity and versatility not previously available in the enterprise test data management marketplace. With continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines needing faster test data delivery and new data privacy regulations like General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requiring 100% security, our partnership with Cognizant provides an ideal solution for your software development needs. Now in its 7th year, GenRocket’s real-time test data generation solution has been successfully deployed as an alternative to the use of sensitive production test data and costly test data management systems for enterprise customers in 10 vertical markets around the world, including financial services, insurance and healthcare environments.