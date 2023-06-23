Skip to main content Skip to footer
In a data-rich world, you need data that serves your business vision and customer needs.

As a global leader in integration and full lifecycle API management solutions, MuleSoft applies the power of the Anypoint Platform™ to connect your applications and solve the most challenging connectivity problems across SOA, SaaS and APIs. This unified, highly productive hybrid integration platform creates a seamless network of apps, data and devices with API-led connectivity so that you can take full advantage of the information and user experience critical to ever-better business. Cognizant is a global strategic systems integration partner of MuleSoft, and has the depth of experience to help your organization get the most value from the Anypoint Platform and MuleSoft’s CloudHub integration PaaS (iPaaS) solutions as you transform your business in the digital era.

Consultants with deep domain expertise can work shoulder-to-shoulder with your business and IT stakeholders to define a roadmap of your organization’s digital transformation journey. Services include:

  • Assessment and product evaluation
  • Roadmap definition
  • API/integration architecture blueprinting
  • Center for Enablement (C4E) setup for API/integration governance

Our certified architects collaborate with your business and IT teams to breathe life into your organization’s integration strategy by defining the API/integration architecture that best meets your vision. Through a careful evaluation of all the systems and applications that need to be connected, we develop a detailed build plan for your projects. Certified developers work with architects to build, test, deploy and transition APIs and integration services, using Cognizant accelerators and frameworks for rapid start-to-finish execution. Services include:

  • Detailed system integration architecture
  • MuleSoft Platform Foundation services
  • API/lifecycle ownership—from design through transition
  • Omnichannel implementation

Cognizant’s proven frameworks and accelerators can speed the migration of integration services from legacy platforms to MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform using our API-led connectivity approach and full lifecycle API management capabilities. Services and capabilities include:

  • Reusable artifacts from current platform
  • Migration utilities that convert artifacts into Mule components
  • Frameworks that reduce testing needs during migration/upgrade
  • API modernization that enables new channels

Cognizant offers a variety of Application Management services for MuleSoft Anypoint Platform applications and services, regardless of deployment model (cloud, hybrid or pure on-premise), to keep your business running smoothly no matter what level of migration you take on. We maintain and support mission-critical services, meeting SLAs through a global resourcing model fit to your business requirements. Services in Application Management include:

  • Application maintenance and bug fixes
  • L1-L4 support
  • Platform administration
AWARDS & RECOGNITION

United Kingdom Channels Partner of the Year
Americas Practice Development Partner of the Year
Top Customer Success Partner of the Year
Top Partner of the Year
Customer Success Partner of the Year
Services Partner of the Year

