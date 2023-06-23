In a data-rich world, you need data that serves your business vision and customer needs.

As a global leader in integration and full lifecycle API management solutions, MuleSoft applies the power of the Anypoint Platform™ to connect your applications and solve the most challenging connectivity problems across SOA, SaaS and APIs. This unified, highly productive hybrid integration platform creates a seamless network of apps, data and devices with API-led connectivity so that you can take full advantage of the information and user experience critical to ever-better business. Cognizant is a global strategic systems integration partner of MuleSoft, and has the depth of experience to help your organization get the most value from the Anypoint Platform and MuleSoft’s CloudHub integration PaaS (iPaaS) solutions as you transform your business in the digital era.