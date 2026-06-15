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About Cognizant

The biggest brands people rely on every day—rely on our people every day

357,600

Employees worldwide

$21.1B

2025 annual revenue

#605

Forbes Global 2000

Over the past 30 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.

30 of the top 30 biopharma companies

9 of the top 10 European banks

9 of the top 10 media companies

20 of the top 25 healthcare plans

What we do

We use expertise that’s been proven and tested around the globe to help you get ahead of challenges, sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.

Transform experiences

Reach new levels of convenience, elegance and beauty with hyper-personalized experiences that connect faster, generate growth and build brand loyalty.

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Reimagine processes

Learn how process automation and technology can help your business act with the kind of insight, precision and speed needed in our fast-changing world.

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Modernize technology

Stay relevant today and ready for tomorrow with software built to learn and deploy massive processing power—all unlocked in the cloud to create value in every byte of data.

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Move beyond just running your business by turning it into one that sees the next best action, and then acts as if on intuition—in the moments that matter.

Our culture inspires us to live our values

Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional outcomes.

What we value

We help imagine, build and implement technologies to keep our clients constantly aware and responsive.

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What we believe

Our social purpose weaves environmental and social considerations into every element of our business model.

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Who we are

Every day, all around the world, our people engineer impact―with their clients, communities, colleagues and in their own lives.

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How we behave

We respect everyone’s unique voice and background because we know that diversity helps us thrive, and we benefit from having everyone at the table.

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Connect with Cognizant

Careers

Be part of our journey to make a difference.

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Contact

Let’s start a conversation.

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Investors

View prior earnings releases and more.

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