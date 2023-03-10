Property & Casualty

Who needs it

Carriers looking to:

Accelerate business outcomes through rapid innovation



Bridge the time gap between having a great idea and implementing it

Navigate the future using emerging technologies

How we help

As the innovation arm of Cognizant’s Insurance practice, we help insurance companies innovate rapidly via a three-pronged approach:

1. Envision: Identify new business opportunities based on possible future scenarios, emerging technologies and disruptive business models. Ideation and opportunity identification typically take two to four weeks, leveraging tools such as:

Future State Scenarios—encourages business leaders like you to poll a list of intentionally extreme future scenarios and arrive at a list of shared business priorities.

Insurance Navigator—helps identify innovation opportunities at the intersection of exponential technology and business model disruptions. Shows how the global insurance industry is changing and helps identify innovation opportunities.

2. Experiment: Access our repository of storyboards and templates to accelerate concepts. Follow a structured prototyping process using agile product development and work with our full-stack engineers and technology specialists to build solutions. This phase of building prototypes takes six to eight weeks.

3. Expand: Leverage a ready-to-use IT environment powered by scalable assets and partnerships and integration with the application environment. Measure customer adoption rate and ROI from pilot to production.