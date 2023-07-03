Make your business a Modern Business. Our monthly newsletter delivers insights to help your business act as if on intuition.
Modern Business
Is your business future-ready?
Today’s businesses can all count on one thing: uncertainty. From supply chain disruption to global climate and health crises to talent shortages—the priorities you focus on today will determine if you are truly future-ready.
But within this challenge is an opportunity to reimagine foundational elements—technology, talent, ESG—all key aspects to making your business capable of staying ahead of emerging expectations and competitors.
Find out how business leaders like you are preparing for tomorrow’s challenges in Ready for Anything: What It Means to Be a Modern Business, which includes our perspectives on research conducted by Economist Impact and supported by Cognizant.
Multiple priorities highlight the challenge of becoming future-ready
Explore what it means to be perpetually future-ready and what it takes to build foundations for long-term success. Get insights from a survey of 2,000 senior business leaders about where to focus to understand what you need to do now.
Evaluate your business’s future-readiness
When everything feels like a priority, it’s hard to know where to focus. Evaluate your organization’s future-readiness with The Future-Ready Business Benchmark tool developed by Economist Impact and supported by Cognizant.
Prioritize, focus and create a cycle of success
Restructure core elements of your business to be self-supporting and interconnected across technology, talent and ESG.
INDUSTRY TRENDS
What does future-readiness look like today?
Businesses that take a proactive approach will be better prepared to capture value from emerging opportunities. Learn more about what your peers and competitors are doing to ensure they’re ready for anything.
Case studies
*Disclaimer
The views and opinions expressed on this page are those of Cognizant and do not necessarily reflect the view and policies of Economist Impact. Data presented is from an Economist Impact executive survey, supported by Cognizant, conducted in 2022.