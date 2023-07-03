Skip to main content Skip to footer
Modern Business

Our monthly newsletter delivers insights to help your business act as if on intuition.

Is your business future-ready?

Today’s businesses can all count on one thing: uncertainty. From supply chain disruption to global climate and health crises to talent shortages—the priorities you focus on today will determine if you are truly future-ready.

But within this challenge is an opportunity to reimagine foundational elements—technology, talent, ESG—all key aspects to making your business capable of staying ahead of emerging expectations and competitors.

Find out how business leaders like you are preparing for tomorrow’s challenges in Ready for Anything: What It Means to Be a Modern Business, which includes our perspectives on research conducted by Economist Impact and supported by Cognizant.

Multiple priorities highlight the challenge of becoming future-ready

Explore what it means to be perpetually future-ready and what it takes to build foundations for long-term success. Get insights from a survey of 2,000 senior business leaders about where to focus to understand what you need to do now.

Evaluate your business’s future-readiness

When everything feels like a priority, it’s hard to know where to focus. Evaluate your organization’s future-readiness with The Future-Ready Business Benchmark tool developed by Economist Impact and supported by Cognizant.

THE FUTURE-READY BUSINESS BENCHMARK

Can you beat your competition to the future?

Prioritize, focus and create a cycle of success

Restructure core elements of your business to be self-supporting and interconnected across technology, talent and ESG.

MODERN OPERATIONS

Seizing opportunities for future-ready businesses

Operations is experiencing an identity shift from back-office management of routine tasks to a strategic source of innovation and competitive advantage. Businesses have discovered that the only way to embrace the new is to ensure that the processes are built for simplicity, elegance, and ingenuity.

TECHNOLOGY

New technology is not a guarantee of value

A value challenge looms as businesses struggle to realize returns from new technology investments. And we see transformation drivers like IoT, cloud and AI rapidly becoming table stakes, making room for emerging technologies like blockchain, quantum computing and robotics to uncover new possibilities.

TALENT

Workforce strategies need a major overhaul

While many see a shrinking labor pool as the main issue facing talent management, the reality is that companies are falling short in preparing people for the future of work. Explore how focusing on technology without fully investing in the people behind it creates barriers to future readiness.

ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE

Close the gap between ESG commitments and action

90% of decision makers agree you can’t be a modern business without a cohesive ESG strategy. But there’s a huge disconnect between actual plans and real action—a gap that must close as customers, employees, investors and regulators increasingly scrutinize ESG progress and begin holding companies more accountable.

The key to perpetual relevance: intuition

Imagine anticipating change and acting before your competition does. Imagine confidently making data-driven decisions at the perfect time. Imagine always being relevant to your customers.

That’s the power and promise of intuition.

Case studies

HEALTHCARE

AI drives smarter decisions and faster problem solving
LIFE SCIENCES

Digital tech reduces processing time by 90% and manual effort by 50%
INSURANCE

Cloud-based automation processes claims 600x faster with 8x ROI
*Disclaimer

The views and opinions expressed on this page are those of Cognizant and do not necessarily reflect the view and policies of Economist Impact. Data presented is from an Economist Impact executive survey, supported by Cognizant, conducted in 2022.