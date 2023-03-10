Skip to main content Skip to footer
Market Information Providers
The only dedicated practice of its kind

Our practice is committed to serving the needs of rating agencies and financial information and technology providers. We help monetize assets and strengthen workflow. Our teams empower clients by developing tools such as 360-degree company research, including social data.
CAPITAL MARKETS ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.

Front-Office Optimization

Our family of digital solutions and services boost advisor productivity and organizational effectiveness across lines of business and booking centers.

Additional capabilities

Unlock data asset business value

Traditional businesses already have the insights they need for success—hidden among massive amounts of data. 

Cognizant Adaptive Data Foundation provides a clear, structured way to source, interpret and consume data.

Reimagine core applications and infrastructure

Meeting customers’ ever-expanding expectations takes speed and scale. Partner with our teams to transform your legacy applications and infrastructure into a modern core that’s ready to help your organization grow.

Work faster and more efficiently

Current data warehouses struggle to keep up with today’s information velocity and volume. They fall short of delivering the meaningful, timely business insights that current markets’ demand.

Cognizant’s BigFrame automates the migration of your data warehouses to next-gen platforms. Business communities can work faster and more efficiently with real-time queries, advanced analytics and machine-learning insights

Meet customer expectations for experience

Serve the content and data your customers are looking for, at the right time and in the right channel. 

Cognizant Digital Strategy helps monetize legacy and data assets. Our offerings include: 

  • Cognizant Adaptive Data Foundation. Develop your data assets into new business models.
  • Cognizant BigFrame. Transform your data warehouse with 90% automated data ingestion, so you can add service streams, maximize performance and reduce time-to-market. 
  • Cognizant Contentize. Deliver personalized experiences and drive growth.
Deliver personalized investment experiences

Adopting a client-centric view is an opportunity to rethink distribution strategies.  

Our teams can help you reduce distribution costs and develop delivery models that enable innovative, personalized investment experiences. 

Through digital distribution and omnichannel delivery of products and services, your customers gain a consistent experience based on assessment of customer persona and customer journey analytics. The result is a convenient, easy exchange of information.

Enable your organization’s critical resources

Cognizant Data Strategy Roadmap and Rollout offerings include:

  • Data visualization strategy for efficient decision making for investment process, appraisals and customer 360
  • Data driven decisions through advanced analytics using data science to shortlist investment ideas than heuristics
  • Data discovery using AI/ML to scrub thousands of pages of financial filing and reports, factor analysis etc.
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

The digital leadership gap

Learn how competition, work and society are influencing the future of leadership according to our study with MIT Sloan Management Review.

Chatbot solutions: What you need to know

Before investing in a conversational AI solution, make sure your knowledge management system is up to par.

Why faster growing firms lead the AI race

Outperformers in financial services are AI optimists, take ethics seriously and rely on a mix of sourcing options.

PRESS ROOM

In the news

