Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC)
Predict, mitigate and manage risks

Our governance, risk and compliance services help manage and reduce cyber risks. We create strong cybersecurity policies, perform risk assessments, improve processes and tools, and ensure compliance with standards like NIST, ISO, GDPR and HIPAA. We proactively identify and address risks to keep you secure.

Enhance your organization’s security posture

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, organizations face increasing challenges in managing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) effectively. A robust GRC solution is essential for ensuring regulatory adherence, mitigating risks and fostering a culture of accountability and transparency.
Our comprehensive GRC services provide an end-to-end approach for managing and mitigating cyber risks across people, processes and technology. Empower your organization to navigate complexities with confidence and achieve sustainable growth with our premier GRC solution.

Capabilities

Ensure regulatory confidence

Assess adherence to regulatory and compliance standards with a comprehensive evaluation of IT infrastructure.

Our services include evaluation and development of policies, procedures and control frameworks. We assess compliance with regulatory and industry standards, identify gaps and provide recommendations. Our services include:

  • IT audit compliance and certification support
  • Data protection, privacy compliance and support
  • Security awareness training
  • Cybersecurity control assessment

Fortify your defense

Our enterprise risk management (ERM) services are designed to help organizations identify, assess and mitigate risks across domains, ensuring robust risk governance and compliance.

We tailor our solution with the best-of-breed ERM platform that enhances risk visibility, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and maintain resilience. Our services include:

  • IT and cyber risk management consulting
  • IT and cyber risk assessment
  • Third-party vendor risk assessment and management
  • Cybersecurity posture assessment
  • Business continuity and disaster recovery (BC/DR) assessment, support and management

Streamline compliance, reduce costs

Our services include governance, risk and compliance automation tools configuration and support and GRC as a service (GRCaaS). We leverage industry-leading tools such as Archer, ServiceNow® and MetricStream to deliver tailored solutions that address the unique needs of our clients. Our GRC services are designed to provide actionable insights, enhance compliance visibility and integrate seamlessly with existing IT service management (ITSM) platforms, enabling organizations to achieve their risk management and compliance objectives efficiently. This includes:

  • GRC platform architecture, support and maintenance
  • GRC as a service

Our partners 

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Over 85 strategic alliances, with world-leading companies, enable us to provide complete solutions to your business and IT challenges.

