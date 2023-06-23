Skip to main content Skip to footer
Finastra
In an era of increasing choice and regulation, demand greater value from your financial services.

Like you, all our customers—corporate, institutional and retail—expect more agility, innovation, integration and security than ever before. We deliver flexible, componentized software that enables our clients to gradually upgrade their existing systems through open interfaces. Finastra believes in long-lasting relationships; we always put our clients—and their customers—first, acting as a trusted adviser for transformation. Cognizant is our trusted, global system integrator (SI) partner, offering end-to-end SI services from advisory to implementation, upgrades, data migration, testing, training and support to help banks in their digital transformation journey.

Finastra logo
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Cognizant’s end-to-end SI implementation services encompass program management, consulting, integration, data migration, product upgrade, quality assurance, support and maintenance. You can benefit from:

  • Deep expertise across the Finastra Product Suite (Trade Finance, Loans, Cash Management, Payments)
  • In-house training facility for learning and enablement
  • Comprehensive set of assets (PRODtest) and accelerators (Trade Connect, DTU Automation, StaticUpload)
  • Global presence, with established Finastra centers of excellence in India, U.K. and U.S. to nurture local talent pools
  • Finastra Labs set up with different versions of the products, including FBTI, FBCC, LoanIQ and more, for ongoing exploration, innovation and execution
AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Finastra

Continue the conversation

Let’s connect to find out what the power of our partnerships can do for you.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.