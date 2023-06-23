Skip to main content Skip to footer
Corporate Governance

Our leadership

Cognizant’s senior global leadership team brings deep industry experience to the organization and maintains a strong ethical climate. Our independent, diverse and experienced Board of Directors provides overarching oversight.

Leadership team
Board of Directors

Corporate governance documents

Certificate of Incorporation

Establish the existence of Cognizant in the United States.

By Laws

Rules established by Cognizant to regulate itself.

Corporate Governance Guidelines

Provide a framework conducting of the Board’s business.

Board committee charters

Audit

Assist the Board of Directors with the oversight of the Cognizant's accounting and financial reporting processes and the audits of financial statements.

Compensation & Human Capital Committee

Assist the Board of Directors with responsibilities related to compensation of the Cognizant's executive officers and management development oversight.

Finance & Strategy

Assist the Board of Directors with the corporate plans, strategies and objectives and oversight of certain financial and operational matters of Cognizant.

Governance & Sustainability

Assist the Board of Directors with respect to corporate governance, public affairs and environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

Compliance and other corporate policies

Define what Cognizant stands for, how we conduct ourselves—our guide for making the ethical choice every day.

Disclosure of any waivers granted by our Board of Directors to our Code of Ethics.

Download PDF

At Cognizant, we are committed to doing business ethically and complying with all anti-corruption laws that may apply to the company.

At Cognizant, we maintain a reporting system where employees as well as third parties can report suspected legal and ethical concerns—confidentially and anonymously.

Cognizant expects all Suppliers to uphold the Supplier Standards and urges the adoption of similar standards within their own businesses and apply those standards subcontractors.

Download PDF