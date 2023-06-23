Cognizant’s senior global leadership team brings deep industry experience to the organization and maintains a strong ethical climate. Our independent, diverse and experienced Board of Directors provides overarching oversight.
Corporate Governance
Our leadership
Board committee charters
Audit
Assist the Board of Directors with the oversight of the Cognizant's accounting and financial reporting processes and the audits of financial statements.
Compensation & Human Capital Committee
Assist the Board of Directors with responsibilities related to compensation of the Cognizant's executive officers and management development oversight.
Finance & Strategy
Assist the Board of Directors with the corporate plans, strategies and objectives and oversight of certain financial and operational matters of Cognizant.
Compliance and other corporate policies
Define what Cognizant stands for, how we conduct ourselves—our guide for making the ethical choice every day.
Disclosure of any waivers granted by our Board of Directors to our Code of Ethics.
At Cognizant, we are committed to doing business ethically and complying with all anti-corruption laws that may apply to the company.
At Cognizant, we maintain a reporting system where employees as well as third parties can report suspected legal and ethical concerns—confidentially and anonymously.
Cognizant expects all Suppliers to uphold the Supplier Standards and urges the adoption of similar standards within their own businesses and apply those standards subcontractors.