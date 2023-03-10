Skip to main content Skip to footer
Utilities
Contact

Increasing reliance on new energy sources, along with a growing need for more efficiency, requires unprecedented operational agility—and investments in digital for traditional operators and new entrants alike.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The utilities segments we serve

Electricity

Cognizant’s electric utilities services leverage digital to improve efficiency, reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction.

Gas

We help gas companies find new growth by enhancing the customer experience, improving reliability and optimizing assets.

Water

Our utilities practice has the industry and digital experience that water utilities need to create new business value.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for utilities clients.

Learn more
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Our holistic approach transforms companies

We start by pinpointing customer touchpoints, engagement channels and transactions in need of improvement. Then we implement solutions to make the digital transformation successful.

RESULTS

A major US power utility

RESULTS

A major US power utility

streamlines its application portfolio and saves up to $23 million in annual operating costs...

Learn more
two people looking at the sky

RESULTS

A top-performing major utility

RESULTS

A top-performing major utility

increases customer satisfaction scores by 90% with a mobile app providing quick access to...

Learn more
a computer screen with home energy written on it

RESULTS

A leading electric and gas utility

RESULTS

A leading electric and gas utility

uses analytics to reduce service calls, resulting in potential savings of $1 million...

Learn more
two people looking at a tablet
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

BLOG

100% renewable energy by 2050? Probably not

Energy based entirely on renewables by 2050 has become a mainstream—but perhaps overly aggressive—goal.

Read more
iridescent colours

WHITEPAPERS

Utilities can ramp up CX with a customer data platform

A CDP will enhance the utility customer experience while eliminating the need to replace disparate legacy systems.

View PDF
connected city

WHITEPAPERS

Crafting the utility of the future

Challenged on every front, the industry must fully embrace digital business change to power next-level organizational readiness and agility.

View PDF
many buildings

Drawing on data from 4,000 business leaders globally, including 285 representing utilities, our researchers learned that utility executives will invest in digital to unlock future growth. Find out how new capabilities can help utility companies double their revenue by 2023.

Read the research
PRESS ROOM

In the news

See all Cognizant news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.