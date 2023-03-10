Manufacturing
Cognizant offers comprehensive solutions to manage the field services operations of manufacturers, ensuring first time right-service provisioning and effective service staff management.
We help our clients transition from traditional equipment selling to a service delivery-based business model enabled by digital technologies. We also have a plug and play offering that provides manufacturers with field services capabilities using Cognizant intellectual property.
Industry 4.0 is ushering in a new era of greater agility, visibility and control across information (OT/IT) systems connecting the physical world of machines, environments and products. Real-time information from previously siloed systems and data help run operations more efficiently, predict failures and provide a safer work environment. Learn how we’re working with clients across products, plants and geographies to drive better business outcomes.
Connected Factories
See how a modular service offering helps visualize continuous insights to cut costs, improve productivity and design next-gen products.
Cognizant OnePlant™
Pivot your silo-based manufacturing operations to a more integrated framework that can manage new requirements for mass customization.
iREACH is Cognizant’s proprietary solution to help process manufacturing clients attain compliance with the REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) regulations of the European Union by building an information base from existing enterprise applications and guiding users through REACH stages with in-built configurable workflows.
Industrial manufacturing
Helping manufacturers of heavy equipment, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R), industrial supplies and automation systems build more connected products and boost the bottom line.
