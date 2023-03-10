Skip to main content Skip to footer
Consumer Goods
There is no question that digital technologies are reshaping the consumer goods industry. It’s an ever-changing marketplace, where digital-first players are seizing competitive advantage and tradition-bound brands lag behind. We help you build your digital culture with strategies that keep you in the technological forefront and connected to your customers.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The consumer goods segments we serve

Apparel & footwear

Take advantage of solutions to improve sourcing, elevate label management, optimize pricing and boost business effectiveness.

Consumer durables

Use digital technologies and strategies to drive innovation, revitalize product lines, and improve efficiencies and ROI.

Consumer electronics

Implement digital solutions to bring innovative products to market faster, more efficiently and at lower cost.

Food & beverage

Take advantage of fresh thinking to solve tough customer, supply chain and technology challenges.

Home & personal care

Leverage the latest cloud and software as a service (SaaS) solutions to capitalize on emerging new markets and changing customer expectations.

'How' an experience is delivered 'is' the experience

Customer experience isn’t delivered in a vacuum—it requires a multilayered ecosystem that reliably and repeatably delivers on the brand promise.

Using AI to fight the pandemic

Cognizant and XPRIZE announce Pandemic Response Challenge winners and how they are helping reopen the world’s economies and societies safer and faster.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our multi-disciplined approach

We solve the toughest challenges in consumer goods with a digital-first approach.

RESULTS

Orkla boosts agility and efficiency

with a unified intelligence platform on SAP S/4HANA and Azure.

RESULTS

A leading packaged goods company

transforms to deliver cost-effective, agile omnichannel experiences.

CONSUMER GOODS ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Cognizant offers solutions specific to the challenges of consumer goods companies.

Trade promotions management

Measure the ROI and effectiveness of trade promotions, one of your biggest costs.

Sales effectiveness solutions

Modernize your merchandising efforts and get a better return on in-store promotions.

Marketing services & branding

Gain new insights into your marketing data and boost ROI with digital marketing capabilities.

Supply chain management

Solutions that streamline supply chain operations through better network collaboration and warehouse management.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

PERSPECTIVES

Designing better software-driven experiences for consumer goods

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the need for modern software engineering approaches. We offer six recommendations on ways CPG companies can transform into software-centric businesses.

Masked woman shopping

PERSPECTIVES

How food makers can connect with consumers to boost brand relevance

By building customer data platforms, food brands can be positioned for success in the direct-to-consumer space.

Woman online shopping

WHITEPAPERS

The future of consumer packaged goods

Emerging trends have transformed the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space to a more streamlined, data-driven and direct 'with' consumer way of business.

a shopping trolley

