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Consumer Goods
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There is no question that digital technologies are reshaping the consumer goods industry. It’s an ever-changing marketplace, where digital-first players are seizing competitive advantage and tradition-bound brands lag behind. We help you build your digital culture with strategies that keep you in the technological forefront and connected to your customers.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The consumer goods segments we serve

Apparel & footwear

Take advantage of solutions to improve sourcing, elevate label management, optimize pricing and boost business effectiveness.

Consumer durables

Use digital technologies and strategies to drive innovation, revitalize product lines, and improve efficiencies and ROI.

Consumer electronics

Implement digital solutions to bring innovative products to market faster, more efficiently and at lower cost.

Food & beverage

Take advantage of fresh thinking to solve tough customer, supply chain and technology challenges.

Home & personal care

Leverage the latest cloud and software as a service (SaaS) solutions to capitalize on emerging new markets and changing customer expectations.

Defining your RGM program with Cognizant

A revenue growth management (RGM) program is essential for brands to optimize revenue streams, improve margins and reach sustainable business growth. See how our RGM offering leverages data and generative AI to enhance decision-making with dynamic product offerings, optimal pricing and effective promotions.

A modern blueprint for RGM

As the interest in RGM practices continue to grow, brands must distinguish between modern methodologies and understand the role generative AI plays in defining a strategic approach. Read our latest guide to learn how to craft a modernized approach.

Download the guide
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Cognizant named Horizon 3 Market Leader in Intelligent Retail and Consumer Goods Ecosystems by HFS Research 2025

Cognizant has been recognized as a leader in HFS Research’s latest report, spotlighting our commitment to innovation in customer-facing functions and product development. With strategic investments in cloud, analytics, and AI, we’re helping shape the future of the retail industry.

Download the full report
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The 15% Club: How leading consumer goods firms turn AI pilots into scaled success

This exclusive Market Impact Report from HFS Research, developed in collaboration with Cognizant, reveals the strategies behind the success of AI leaders—known as 'The 15% Club'—who are turning AI potential into real, measurable business outcomes.

Download now
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our multidisciplined approach

We solve the toughest challenges in consumer goods with a digital-first approach.

RESULTS

Orkla boosts agility and efficiency

RESULTS

Orkla boosts agility and efficiency

with a unified intelligence platform on SAP S/4HANA and Azure.

RESULTS

A leading packaged goods company

RESULTS

A leading packaged goods company

transforms to deliver cost-effective, agile omnichannel experiences.

CONSUMER GOODS ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Cognizant offers solutions specific to the challenges of consumer goods companies.

TPM and RGM

Align promotions with real-time consumer data and adopt an accelerated approach to pricing and revenue growth.

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Intelligent logistics

Make end-to-end logistics a critical differentiator with seamless connectivity, continuous optimization and operational resilience.

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CONSUMER GOODS SOLUTIONS

Industry-leading offerings

Performance marketing

Maximize value, enable agile operations and build one-to-one relationships with consumers through the marketing value chain.

Experience-driven B2B sales transformation

Become data and digitally driven to accelerate sales transformation, drive growth and provide customers with consumer-like experiences.

Intelligent supply chain solution

Digitize your supply chain end-to-end across integrated business planning, sourcing and procurement, smart manufacturing and dynamic fulfillment.

Customer data ecosystem

Aggregate customer data across touchpoints to build a unified customer profile and to provide hyper-personalized experiences.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

WHITE PAPER

Unlocking growth with a unified customer data ecosystem

When customer data lives in silos, opportunities vanish in the gaps. Our CDE framework connects the dots—turning scattered insights into seamless, personalized engagements that feels intuitive, not intrusive.

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WHITE PAPERS

The future of consumer packaged goods

Emerging trends have transformed the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space to a more streamlined, data-driven and direct 'with' consumer way of business.

Read white paper
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WHITE PAPERS

The state of loyalty programs

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands’ loyalty programs saw a 28% increase in 2024, marking a 40% growth from 2023. Discover how CPGs can create programs designed to maximize customer engagement and retention for long-term success.

Read white paper
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PERSPECTIVES

Designing better software-driven experiences for consumer goods

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the need for modern software engineering approaches. We offer six recommendations on ways CPG companies can transform into software-centric businesses.

View Perspectives
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Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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