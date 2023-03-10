Consumer Goods
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
The consumer goods segments we serve
Apparel & footwear
Take advantage of solutions to improve sourcing, elevate label management, optimize pricing and boost business effectiveness.
Consumer durables
Use digital technologies and strategies to drive innovation, revitalize product lines, and improve efficiencies and ROI.
Consumer electronics
Implement digital solutions to bring innovative products to market faster, more efficiently and at lower cost.
Food & beverage
Take advantage of fresh thinking to solve tough customer, supply chain and technology challenges.
Defining your RGM program with Cognizant
A revenue growth management (RGM) program is essential for brands to optimize revenue streams, improve margins and reach sustainable business growth. See how our RGM offering leverages data and generative AI to enhance decision-making with dynamic product offerings, optimal pricing and effective promotions.
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
Benefit from our multidisciplined approach
We solve the toughest challenges in consumer goods with a digital-first approach.
CONSUMER GOODS ECOSYSTEM
Targeted solutions
Cognizant offers solutions specific to the challenges of consumer goods companies.
CONSUMER GOODS SOLUTIONS
Industry-leading offerings
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
Recently published insights
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
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