Tech to Watch

The infinite opportunities in generative AI
Leaders who understand the scale of what’s unfolding and begin deploying generative AI safely today stand to gain more than the usual “first-mover advantage.”
Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
Solve your toughest A&D challenges with Belcan.
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
Reimagine your manufacturing competitive advantage.
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
Turbocharge automotive transformation with scalable IT solutions and gen AI deployment.
Maintain your competitive advantage with streamlined processes and strategies.
Improve efficiency and sustainability with tech that drives the blue economy forward.
Deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships and boost profitability.
Our data and AI solutions align with your business outcomes and create impactful results.
Build a digital culture with strategies that keep you connected with your customers.
Personalize learning experiences with education tech and IT solutions—and make learners feel valued.
Explore solutions that improve and unify the care experience for millions of patients.
Create strategies for product, service and process innovation that deliver new growth.
Meet customer demands for a digital, personalized online insurance experience—while reducing risk.
Digitally transform to empower a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.
Make business decisions based on real-time contextual data with our digital solutions.
Deliver more energy options, reduce costs and boost customer satisfaction.
Transform ordinary shopping experiences into immersive, engaging environments.
Drive growth and innovation across the semiconductor value chain.
Stay ahead of the competition with the latest tech like IoT, machine learning and blockchain.
Craft a digital strategy that pleases customers—and trims costs.
Helping US federal, state and local governments modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences.
Explore digital solutions for supercharged agility and growth.
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
Turning Agentic AI into governed enterprise value
Modernization that secures and enables enterprise AI
Real-time AI governance, security and trust at scale
Scaling sovereign enterprise intelligence
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
Transforming workforces at the speed of AI
Operating layer for the enterprise AI
Enhance operations, boost efficiency, remove technical debt and modernize apps for the future.
AI-powered business operations automation
Scalable and efficient cloud solutions for business transformation.
Enterprise-grade acceleration: The last mile advantage for AI.
Turn big visions into practical realities with expertise that takes you further.
Outpace cyber adversaries with an AI-driven preemptive defense.
Innovate with AI-led digital engineering
Transform operations through intelligent orchestration, platform integration and strategic partnerships.
Optimize the employee and customer experiences of tomorrow with Cognizant Moment™.
We are AI builders for your GCC
Let’s design bold solutions: Intelligent, connected, autonomous—built for scale.
Build a future-ready workforce by treating learning as a core part of the AI infrastructure.
Enable a more secure and value-centered business with proven next-gen solutions.
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
Uncover the $6 trillion in trapped AI potential hidden in the workforce.
Turn AI spending into real productivity gains by investing in workforce skilling.
Discover how to become a high AI performer—and realize billions in AI returns.
Explore the latest in AI in our newsletter released bimonthly.
Dive into our forward-thinking research and uncover new tech and industry trends
Explore the top focus areas that are important to Cognizant and our clients.
Explore how our expertise can help you sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.
Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
Solve your toughest A&D challenges with Belcan.
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
Reimagine your manufacturing competitive advantage.
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
Turbocharge automotive transformation with scalable IT solutions and gen AI deployment.
Maintain your competitive advantage with streamlined processes and strategies.
Improve efficiency and sustainability with tech that drives the blue economy forward.
Deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships and boost profitability.
Our data and AI solutions align with your business outcomes and create impactful results.
Build a digital culture with strategies that keep you connected with your customers.
Personalize learning experiences with education tech and IT solutions—and make learners feel valued.
Explore solutions that improve and unify the care experience for millions of patients.
Create strategies for product, service and process innovation that deliver new growth.
Meet customer demands for a digital, personalized online insurance experience—while reducing risk.
Digitally transform to empower a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.
Make business decisions based on real-time contextual data with our digital solutions.
Deliver more energy options, reduce costs and boost customer satisfaction.
Transform ordinary shopping experiences into immersive, engaging environments.
Drive growth and innovation across the semiconductor value chain.
Stay ahead of the competition with the latest tech like IoT, machine learning and blockchain.
Craft a digital strategy that pleases customers—and trims costs.
Helping US federal, state and local governments modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences.
Explore digital solutions for supercharged agility and growth.
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
Turning Agentic AI into governed enterprise value
Modernization that secures and enables enterprise AI
Real-time AI governance, security and trust at scale
Scaling sovereign enterprise intelligence
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
Transforming workforces at the speed of AI
Operating layer for the enterprise AI
Enhance operations, boost efficiency, remove technical debt and modernize apps for the future.
AI-powered business operations automation
Scalable and efficient cloud solutions for business transformation.
Enterprise-grade acceleration: The last mile advantage for AI.
Turn big visions into practical realities with expertise that takes you further.
Outpace cyber adversaries with an AI-driven preemptive defense.
Innovate with AI-led digital engineering
Transform operations through intelligent orchestration, platform integration and strategic partnerships.
Optimize the employee and customer experiences of tomorrow with Cognizant Moment™.
We are AI builders for your GCC
Let’s design bold solutions: Intelligent, connected, autonomous—built for scale.
Build a future-ready workforce by treating learning as a core part of the AI infrastructure.
Enable a more secure and value-centered business with proven next-gen solutions.
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
Uncover the $6 trillion in trapped AI potential hidden in the workforce.
Turn AI spending into real productivity gains by investing in workforce skilling.
Discover how to become a high AI performer—and realize billions in AI returns.
Explore the latest in AI in our newsletter released bimonthly.
Dive into our forward-thinking research and uncover new tech and industry trends
Explore the top focus areas that are important to Cognizant and our clients.
Explore how our expertise can help you sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.
Understand new innovations in technology and how to unlock their potential. This collection of articles and reports will help you find business opportunities and drive growth.
Leaders who understand the scale of what’s unfolding and begin deploying generative AI safely today stand to gain more than the usual “first-mover advantage.”
Discover the technological advances shaping new innovations in technology across industries.
See how our client partners are evolving their customer experience through new innovations in technology such as AI and cloud-powered solutions.
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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
We"ll be in touch soon
Please try again or post your inquiry to inquiry@cognizant.com.
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