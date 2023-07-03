Skip to main content Skip to footer
Tech to Watch
FUTURE-READY CITIES

Building urban resilience

IoT, 5G and other innovations can solve many challenges facing today’s urban centers. But how do we get from idea to implementation?  

RESEARCH REPORT

How to be a future-ready city

To thrive, a city must be more than smart; it must be resilient. Learn the six ways cities can fulfill their visions. 

Read the ebook
City with digital light swirling around buldings
   Recently published

ARTICLE

Road to the future

Increasing carbon emissions from urban mobility, among other factors, make transportation innovation a global imperative.

Read more

ARTICLE

How city life impacts our health

To be resilient, a city needs to power its public health initiatives with technology, but only 49% of cities have made good progress in this area.

Learn more
THE METAVERSE

Operating in the virtual world

The opportunities of the metaverse are limited only by the imagination. Now is the time to envision the role it can play in your business.

ARTICLE

Most companies may be missing out on early opportunities in the metaverse
Explore the data
Metaverse infinity symbol

RESEARCH REPORT

A virtual world you can’t ignore: the metaverse
Download the ebook
Cloud and digital interface

INTERACTIVE REPORT

The here and now of the metaverse

The possibilities of the metaverse are still emerging, but you can realize immediate value—and avoid pitfalls—today.

Explore the report
Group of associates looking at digital information on large monitors
NEWS BLOG

The latest in Tech to Watch

Keep up with innovation and emerging opportunities at the speed of change. And make sense of an ever-evolving technology environment.

MARCH 30, 2023

Why drugs and drones are a good match

With the ability to overcome speed and distance limitations, drone-based medication delivery could be the difference between life and death.

Read more
drone in flight

MARCH 23, 2023

The virtual touch we’ve been waiting for

New haptic technologies are making virtual touch applications more real than ever before.

Read more
blue feathers

APRIL 13, 2023

What to know before building a digital twin

Businesses are keen on digital twins. To build one, they need a high level of data maturity.

Read more
digital figure of a human face
See all
AI SPOTLIGHT

The potential of AI

JANUARY 30, 2023

ChatGPT and the generative AI revolution

Doing business in the age of creative machines. What is generative AI and how can businesses use it?

Read more
Smartphone in digital ring

FEBRUARY 9, 2023

Introducing sustainability to artificial intelligence

AI is contributing to a rapid increase in computing energy consumption, but there is a promising solution: TinyML.

Read the article
Digital rift over floating molecule diagram

OCTOBER 27, 2022

When wrong decisions could prove fatal, it’s critical to vet how AI is used

Lack of transparency is one concern driving government action on AI’s use in life sciences work. 

Read the blog
technicolor infinity symbol
CASE STUDIES

How we help our global partners

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Oracle upgrade transforms invoice processing

A UK public transportation company realized 20% reusability across business processes with a scalable platform that supports five million transactions.

Read more
Business person looking at smartphone

OIL & GAS

AI-powered virtual assistance increases CX by 60%

A Norwegian energy provider faced challenges with its traditional IT service desk. An AI-powered solution freed up agents for higher-value tasks. 

Read more
Cloud and digital interface

BANKING

IoT platform adoption achieves $1.2 billion cost savings

The shift to flexible work arrangements caused a US-based global financial institution to rethink its workspaces worldwide.   

Read more
digital plant growth stages

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.