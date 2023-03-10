Skip to main content Skip to footer
The global insurance industry must modernize or risk being left behind. Insurers are reimagining their business models with a focus on accelerating time to market, reducing overhead and achieving system-wide efficiencies.

Cognizant helps you shape a business-led modernization that delivers fast, scalable technologies and actionable insights, so you can anticipate change and deliver future-ready experiences.

Wherever you are in your modernization journey, Cognizant helps you drive agility, innovation and superior customer experiences—while reducing risk—across the value chain.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The insurance segments we serve

Property & casualty

Automate front and back office processes to drive efficiency, increase outcomes and deliver a personalized, digital customer experience.

Life & annuity, group & retirement

Increase efficiency and responsiveness while reducing complexity. Accelerate underwriting, speed products to market and meet customer expectations.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for insurance clients.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our focused, multidisciplinary approach.

Our OneCognizant™ approach brings together specialists in insurance, AI and digital transformation.

A British insurer’s RPA solution

A British insurer’s RPA solution

automates 70+ processes across multiple business areas, saving £7.5M per year.

A P&C provider’s API-driven B2B

A P&C provider’s API-driven B2B

delivers real-time service integration, streamlines the quote-to-buy process and boosts revenue.

A US insurer’s test automation

A US insurer’s test automation

uses an open source, scriptless solution that accelerates QA and saves $1.6 million.

An India insurer’s consumer ID protection

An India insurer’s consumer ID protection

uses AI technology that securely masks individuals biometric data with 100% accuracy.

INSURANCE ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Open Claims Audit

Catch errors in handling before the claim is closed and the money is out the door.

Digital Maturity Diagnostic

Get an assessment of your organization’s current expertise and determine how and when to reach the desired maturity level.

Digital P&C Operations

Reduce operating costs, redesign customer experiences and drive growth through digital innovation.

Digital Life & Annuity

Streamline and transform your life and annuity operations while meeting customer’s expectations.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

PERSPECTIVES

Open insurance is the next industry frontier

When customers can give insurers permission to share data with other providers, it can mean new revenue opportunities and greater consumer trust.

PERSPECTIVES

Insurers adapt to the new net zero era

With new challenges, insurers must meet the net zero era with technology, data-driven insights and human-centric design.

PERSPECTIVES

Insurers have a head start but future is uncertain

While insurers benefit from technology investments, they face macroeconomic uncertainty and an evolving marketplace.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

BLOG

Billing modernization closes CX gap

Modernized billing systems are essential to providing an exceptional CX, dynamic pricing and personalization that customers expect.

PERSPECTIVES

Transform supplemental benefits drives opportunity

We’re setting the record straight on the realities of expanding insurance product portfolios in this fast-growing segment.

PRESS ROOM

In the news

INSURANCE MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Meera Krishnamurthy

SVP/Head - Cognizant Americas Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Mahesh Natarajan

North America Head - Life, Retirement and Group Benefits Leader

Sarat Varanasi

North America Head - P&C Insurance BU Leader

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

