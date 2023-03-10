Cognizant has a reputation for delivering innovative, customer-focused engineering and field development solutions that help upstream customers operate more efficiently. Our solutions reduce time to first oil and number of engineering hours. They also improve automation and optimization, from concept appraisal to front-end engineering design (FEED), through detailed engineering, fabrication and commissioning of assets.

Smart engineering and field development services help customers to minimize the overall project cost and manual aspects of interdisciplinary collaboration through next-gen engineering and capital project support tools and services. Among our offerings are:

Plant Engineering and Design—2D/3D CAD services and automation, engineering data management, simulation and analyses, digital twin and augmented reality solutions.

Capital Projects Management—Opportunity definition, option appraisal, project/program design and mobilization, PMO office, application portfolio optimization, health check and audits, decision quality reviews, change management, workforce collaboration and knowledge management, supply chain management and procurement.

Smarter Construction—Digital enablement of processes and field-force, IoT, yard logistics and material tracking, construction robotics, drones, surveillance, wearables, EH&S solutions, inspection and compliance, commissioning.

Product Engineering and Prototyping Services—Equipment engineering, prototyping and testing, instrumentation and control systems, OEM and product capabilities, PLM product implementation and support.