Intelligent Operations
Contact
A robotic arm playing chess.

Reimagine your operations for what’s next

Today's businesses face mounting pressure to move faster, reduce risk and respond in real time. That takes more than digital tools—it demands intelligent, integrated operations.

Cognizant helps engineer new value across your operations, assets and teams by combining industrial expertise with AI, IoT, automation and analytics. We unlock performance gains, engineer resilience and open new avenues for growth through predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, intelligent workflows and digital twins—without ripping and replacing existing systems.

From the shop floor to the grid, we partner with manufacturers, oil and gas companies, utilities, energy firms, and pharma leaders to modernize critical infrastructure and engineer sustainable and adaptive operations, transforming fragmented systems into intelligence-driven performance engines built for what’s next.

By understanding the human element of change, we deliver solutions that your teams embrace, moving your business forward.

Transform your operations
OUR IMPACT

Real-world business outcomes—fueled by intelligence, built for impact

30%

reduction in operational costs, achievable through automation-first execution.

70%

reduction in overall deployment efforts per production line.

80%

reduction of support costs with a custom manufacturing execution systems (MES) platform.

$3-5m

saved per plant through global digital factory rollout.

“We're pleased to partner with Cognizant as we look to accelerate the global transformation of our core technology infrastructure. Cognizant differentiated itself from other providers with its clear focus on client centricity, transformation, flexibility and a future ready solution.”
Sarah Aronovici, McCormick's VP IT Service & Solution Delivery
McCormick logo
CORE CAPABILITIES

Transforming operations across sectors

From trapped data to enterprise intelligence—Cognizant delivers full-stack capabilities to rewire operations for scale, efficiency and resilience.

With hundreds of transformation projects and deep industry expertise, we help you modernize core systems across smart manufacturing, smart grid, and supply chains—combining generative AI, IoT, cloud, edge, and domain expertise to engineer real-time, data-driven performance.

Many industrial firms struggle to even access the data they already have, trapped in legacy systems, fragmented platforms and outdated assets. We help you take control of your entire data lifecycle and turn data into strategic intelligence.
  • Capture, classify and contextualize structured and unstructured data across the full asset lifecycle
  • Break silos by integrating IT and operational technology (OT) data into a single source of truth
  • Use AI and analytics to uncover trends, automate root cause analysis and recommend actions
  • Enable real-time decisioning and monitoring with digital twins, dashboards and predictive models
A man giving a presentation while looking at charts.
Is aging infrastructure holding you back? We help modernize your industrial systems—blending legacy reliability with the agility of cloud, edge and AI—to drive performance and future-proof operations.
  • Seamlessly integrate new tech with existing systems to unlock productivity
  • Enhance visibility and control with IIoT, agentic AI and cloud-native architectures
  • Automate routine tasks, reduce waste and boost compliance using next-gen orchestration tools
  • Build a resilient, scalable foundation for long-term growth and transformation
A view of a mock power plant.
We connect the dots across people, processes and platforms, so you can break down silos, accelerate innovation and deliver end-to-end performance improvements—at every layer of operations.
  • Align IT and OT for seamless data and workflow integration
  • Identify system-wide improvements to increase speed, quality and sustainability
  • Deploy integrated solutions, from control systems to cloud platforms, with end-to-end accountability
  • Deliver measurable outcomes working with a single partner for strategy, delivery, deployment and ongoing support
Aerial view of high tech corporation buildings.
Our industry tested suite of proprietary solution enablers—OnePlant™, Cognizant Asset Performance Excellence, and more—help simplify complexity, fast track deployment and accelerate intelligent operations across IT and OT. These platforms consolidate data, orchestrate systems, and enable real-time decision-making—powering transformation with speed, precision, and measurable outcomes.

With these accelerators, you can:

  • Deploy solutions up to 4x faster at one-fifth the cost of traditional custom builds
  • Embed predictive analytics, gen AI models, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to drive faster, context-aware decision-making
  • Run autonomous systems and remote operations with AI-driven orchestration tools. 
  • Boost uptime and performance with prebuilt diagnostics and automation frameworks
  • Unify and contextualize IT, OT, and engineering data for AI-driven insights
  • Scale faster with Industry 4.0 aligned platforms that cut risk and time-to-value
Assembly line of robotic arm working on mobile phones.

Engineering next-level performance

From asset management and manufacturing execution to workforce agility, we help clients improve uptime, efficiency, and responsiveness. Our solutions are designed to integrate with systems like enterprise asset management (EAM), MES, and manufacturing operations management (MOM)—and extend their value through data, AI, and automation.

Operational excellence
Improved throughput and real-time responsiveness 

Unlock measurable improvements in efficiency and quality through gen AI powered process automation, digital twins, and intelligent orchestration. From reducing waste to increasing throughput and accuracy, we engineer smart operations built for continuous performance.

A male and female colleague having a conversation while looking at laptop screen.
Asset performance

Smarter energy, equipment, and material utilization

Drive uptime, safety, and efficiency with AI-driven condition monitoring, predictive diagnostics, digital PLM, and intelligent systems for asset traceability and lifecycle management. From energy optimization to proactive asset maintenance, we help reduce emissions, cut downtime by up to 50%, lower costs of ownership, and support your net-zero goals.

Robotic arms working on assembly line.
Resource optimization

Maximize workforce capacity and operational agility

Optimize workforce deployment, inventory levels, and lifecycle investments through AI-based scheduling, simulation, and real-time analytics. Designed for scale, our solutions help you align resources with dynamic demand and residence goals.

Female employee looking at multiple computer screens.
WHY COGNIZANT

What you’ll unlock with Cognizant

Cognizant helps you turn complex operations into connected, resilient and insight-led capabilities—improving outcomes at every level.

Lower operational cost and faster time-to-impact

Achieve up to 30% cost reduction with automation-first execution, intelligent data integration, and frameworks proven to deploy 4x faster at one-fifth the cost—accelerating time-to-value without compromising quality.

plant invest icon
Future-ready operations engineered to evolve

Build resilient, scalable operations with architectures designed for high availability, seamless orchestration, and adaptability to shifting business demands—supporting multi-region expansion and evolving workloads.

projection icon
Cybersecurity embedded for continuous protection

Safeguard environments with end-to-end coverage—delivered through state-of-the art OT security labs, zero trust frameworks, and real-time monitoring. We help clients mitigate risk, validate solutions and future-proof operations—aligned to NIST, ISO 27001, and IEC 62443. From edge to cloud, our approach enables secure transformation—without compromising innovation.

Cyber security icon
Empowered adoption, governance, and sustained impact

Accelerate transformation with advisory-led frameworks, multilingual training, and structured change management—minimizing disruption, fostering lasting adoption, so your teams are equipped to embrace innovation and unlock new value at every stage.

head icon
Regulatory-grade execution and real-time compliance

Tap into globally certified MES, IoT, cloud, IT/OT expertise—with deep experience in regulated sectors, supporting mission-critical performance with confidence. Strengthen regulatory readiness, emissions tracking, and transparency with traceable systems and contextual dashboards—enabling ESG-aligned operations.

Regulartory icon
Accelerate innovation and scale with confidence

270+ global delivery centers across 45+ countries and a proven three-shore delivery model, we help you codevelop, prototype, and industrialize solutions faster. Our manufacturing innovation, ER&D, embedded systems labs, and industry testing centers across India, Germany, Japan, Poland, and North America enable rapid innovation, cut time to market, and scale engineering outcomes.

Accelerate innovation icon
OUR PARTNERS

Meet our network of global partners

Backed by a global ecosystem of leading partners shaping the next era of smarter operations.

NEWS AND INSIGHTS

Latest news and insights

Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.

OMRON and Cognizant partner to revolutionize manufacturing with unique one-stop IT-OT integration

This collaboration includes Cognizant being chosen as the engineering partner for OMRON’s Industrial Automation Business (IAB) products.

Read the news
An assembly robotic arm working on hardware.
Cognizant to Launch Neuro AI Platform with NVIDIA to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Built on NVIDIA AI, the platform enables multi-agent systems, tailored LLMs, and digital twins to drive scalable, cross-industry AI transformation.

Read more
Abstract image
Cognizant identified as a leader in the HFS Horizons: IoT service providers

Recognized for global scale, strategic impact and transformative IoT delivery—Cognizant earns top-tier Horizon 3 Leader status from HFS.

Read more
Arial view of one person walking ahead of a large group of people, towards a bright light.
LEADERSHIP

Leading the way

Meet the mind driving what’s next in intelligent operations—bold vision, real impact.

Ratna Sarma

Global Head, Smart Manufacturing

Ratna Sarma profile picture
Sharath Prasad

AVP, Intelligent Operations

Sharath Prasad profile picture

Ready to engineer what’s next? Let’s talk

Modernization is more than an upgrade—it’s your competitive advantage.

Cognizant helps you simplify complexity and scale with confidence. Let’s discuss your operational goals.

