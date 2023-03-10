Skip to main content Skip to footer
Midstream
Satisfying the world’s appetite for energy will require serious upgrades to infrastructure as well as new mainlines, laterals, processing and storage facilities.

Those that achieve environmental compliance—and build new infrastructure that is over ground, underground and passes safely through populated areas—will lead the way.
Cognizant can help you navigate through these challenging times. Our midstream solutions leverage the latest digital capabilities spanning everything from remote surveillance, subsea monitoring and pipeline inspection, to commodity trading analytics.
New efficiencies for the digital age

Addressing aging assets, managing vendors and complying with regulations requires digital disruption—and choosing the right partner to get the job done.
Strategizing a roadmap for oil and gas sector manufacturer

For this major manufacturer of tubular technology, we devised a strategy to consolidate ERP systems and identified 65% savings in IT costs.

Targeted solutions

Digital Workforce Mobility

A mobile operations platform that offers efficiency, control and predictability in yard operations.

Operations Intelligence Platform

Operations Intelligence Platform (OIP) helps field operations managers improve decision making, access more timely data and remain alert to possible problems.

Additional capabilities

Align business processes with technology

Cognizant’s business transformation services enable alignment of business processes and technology for improved cost efficiency and risk control. These services include:

  • Business process harmonization across the end-to-end trade lifecycle
  • Commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) product evaluation and implementation services catering to unique trading and logistics domain nuances
  • Application portfolio rationalization
  • Program management
  • Organization change management
  • Large scale custom platform development

Transform business models. Gain a competitive edge

This service conceptualizes and implements digital solutions across the trade lifecycle. It helps transform business models and deliver a competitive advantage. Offerings include:

  • Implementation of digital strategy (proof of concept to enterprise-wide applications)
  • Digital business case definition and roadmap definition
  • Process automation advancements such as robotic process automation (RPA), Offshore Chemicals Regulations 2002 (OCR), block chain, the internet of things (IOT) and cloud
  • Advanced visualization

Optimize your trading operations

Cognizant helps you select from among the best-suited products for your needs and provides customization and support when needed to enable efficient trading operations. Our services include:

  • Conceptualization, development and implementation of strategic trading applications catering to unique client needs across commodities
  • Application support, maintenance and enhancements
  • Greater business and IT alignment through business outcome-based SLAs

Make data more actionable

Cognizant offers services for advanced analytics and data management that simplify complex trade data for actionable insights and reporting. They help clients efficiently address the changing regulatory requirements in the midstream market. Services include:

  • Evaluation of analytics use cases
  • Analytical modelling
  • Business intelligence (BI) tool selection and implementation
  • Forecasting and interactive dashboarding for decision making
  • Regulatory and compliance reporting

Address pipeline integrity issues

Ensuring data integrity across locations is paramount in pipeline operations. Cognizant solutions specifically address pipeline integrity and leak detection and include:

  • Applications Services—Schedule generator, pipeline data management
  • Analytics and advanced visualization for corrosion monitoring, failure prediction, leak detection and pipeline inline inspections
  • Incident management and reporting
  • Remote pipeline monitoring and surveillance
Featured work

A leading US petroleum and gas company

A leading US petroleum and gas company

replaced its manual production accounting processes with a new digital platform resulting...

TGS, one of the world’s largest subsurface data providers,

TGS, one of the world’s largest subsurface data providers,

speeds access to insights via an online information ecosystem.

A leading global energy provider

A leading global energy provider

implemented an AI powered virtual assistant and increased user satisfaction by 60%.

Latest thinking

Decision-making: The new frontier for automation

Decision process automation is a forward-looking, practical strategy to improve enterprise operations, enabling faster responses to rapidly changing conditions and identifying options for action based on a more complete exploration of potential outcomes.

 

Energy and utilities under pressure

Our recent study shows companies are already separating from the pack based on how they deploy advanced technologies and business models. In this e-book, we offer business and tech leaders in the fast evolving E&U industry our research-based insights on the best next steps to take.

 

In the news

