Retail and Commercial Banking

Update legacy payments systems and ensure customer convenience by implementing Global payplus (GPP) payment processing engine along with wrappers on top of the platforms.
Cognizant Payments Modernization includes:
- Rich user experience on top of GPP core payment processing engine
- Important capabilities such as initiating domestic (BOOK & FED) and international wires (SWIFT), voice wire customer management and voice wire processing (IVR)
- Modernize legacy domestic and international wire transfers
Transform and simplify
Our solution transforms the often expensive, complex approach to multi-banking.
Cognizant Multi-Banking Cash Management offerings include:
- Integrated online and multi-banking platform
- Flexible display options
- Online onboarding of third-party accounts
- Single login for liquidity overview across banking relationships
- Simplified data aggregation
Make global currency payments
Cognizant FX Payment Engine enables you to make global currency payments to almost any part of the world and book FX deals. By eliminating the need for multiple Nostro accounts, your organization lowers operational costs.
Cognizant FX Payment Engine’s key features include
- Scalable solution
- JEE platform based on SOA
- Separate portals for payers, client services, operations and user support
