Skip to main content Skip to footer
Retail and Commercial Banking
Contact

Build customer-centric experiences.

Your customers want to do their banking in new ways. With our integrated suite of services, they can. Our teams help you build technology and operating models for the future. Whether your focus is retail or commercial, create next-gen, end-to-end experiences that deliver more efficient operations and processes.
PROOF POINTS
Retooled banking app improves CX

A U.S. bank holding company builds an interactive mobile banking platform and drives a 100% increase in iOS and Android app ratings.

See the full story
Scanning a mobile device.
BANKING ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.

Front-Office Optimization

Our family of digital solutions and services boost advisor productivity and organizational effectiveness across lines of business and booking centers.

View solutions
Man talking over the phone in front of laptop

Additional capabilities

Improve customer experience

Update legacy payments systems and ensure customer convenience by implementing Global payplus (GPP) payment processing engine along with wrappers on top of the platforms. 

Cognizant Payments Modernization includes:

  • Rich user experience on top of GPP core payment processing engine
  • Important capabilities such as initiating domestic (BOOK & FED) and international wires (SWIFT), voice wire customer management and voice wire processing (IVR)
  • Modernize legacy domestic and international wire transfers

Transform and simplify

Our solution transforms the often expensive, complex approach to multi-banking. 

Cognizant Multi-Banking Cash Management offerings include:

  • Integrated online and multi-banking platform 
  • Flexible display options
  • Online onboarding of third-party accounts
  • Single login for liquidity overview across banking relationships 
  • Simplified data aggregation 

Make global currency payments

 

Cognizant FX Payment Engine enables you to make global currency payments to almost any part of the world and book FX deals. By eliminating the need for multiple Nostro accounts, your organization lowers operational costs. 

Cognizant FX Payment Engine’s key features include

  • Scalable solution 
  • JEE platform based on SOA 
  • Separate portals for payers, client services, operations and user support
    THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

    Latest thinking

    Artificial intelligence in financial services

    Practical strategies to make AI a competitive differentiator in CX, decision making and operations.

    Read more
    Blockchain in B2B transactions

    How DLT and smart contracts can enhance trust and efficiency of online payments.

    Read more
    Man holding a large check.
    PRESS ROOM

    In the news

    See all Cognizant news

    Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

    BANKING MANAGEMENT

    Leadership

    Jitin Eidnani

    Retail and Commercial Banking—Practice Head

    Headshot of Jitin Eidnani

    Get answers to your questions

    Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

    Please enter valid name.
    Please enter valid email address.
    Please enter valid company name.
    Please enter valid contact number.
    Please select the region.
    Please select the inquiry type.
    Please select the sub inquiry type.

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.