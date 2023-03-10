Skip to main content Skip to footer
Life Sciences
Driven by a vision to improve patient outcomes along with pressure to speed time to market, manage costs and navigate regulatory demands, life sciences companies have an urgent need to innovate. Integrating digital transformation into your business strategy drives results and creates a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The life sciences segments we serve

Medical devices

Implement digital strategies and operations to improve product development, speed to market and patient centricity for increased profitability.

Pharmaceuticals and biotech

Take advantage of intelligent digital platforms, cloud, data, automation and AI to develop safer, more effective and affordable drugs and improve patient outcomes.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for life sciences clients.

Cognizant and Boehringer Ingelheim press release

Cognizant and Boehringer Ingelheim are working together to advance the speed and quality of medicinal therapy development.

a nurse helping an old man to walk by holding his hand inside a room
IDC MarketScape 2023 Vendor Assessment

Cognizant is positioned in the Leaders category in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for worldwide life science sales and marketing strategic consulting services.

Cognizant named PEAK Matrix® Leader

Everest Group ranked Cognizant a leader in its latest report, the PEAK Matrix® for Life Sciences Operations Service Providers, recognizing our commitment to business modernization.

Everest group
Cognizant discusses generative AI’s role in new drug development

Srini Shankar, Chief Commercial Officer, Americas and Global Head, Life Sciences at Cognizant, was recently interviewed by Fierce Pharma where he shared his views on what makes generative AI unique, the most compelling generative AI use cases in life sciences, and how generative AI can meaningfully accelerate the development of new therapies.

Ggaurav marya talks to pharma manufacturing
How pharma can find a competitive advantage

Right now, pharma companies have an opportunity to gain significant competitive advantage—simply by focusing on value-based care, elevated customer experiences and personalization. Watch this on-demand webinar to gain valuable insights from pharma leaders and learn how to optimize existing revenue streams, operate with a more agile operating model and unlock new revenue streams.

Medical device clinical trials—trends, challenges and best practices from biopharma

This video series examines the state of medical device clinical trials. Hear about current trends and dynamics that are shaping the industry today; the major challenges the industry is encountering around clinical trials; the key similarities and differences between clinical trials in the biopharma sector and those in the medical device sector; and best practices from biopharma that can be applied to medical device clinical trials.

LIFE SCIENCES ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.

Accelerate digital health solutions that are human-centered, driven by evidence and built on agile methods.

Our informatics services help accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. Count on us to address the full discovery lifecycle with offerings that include re-engineering and consulting services, lab automation services, biomarker research and knowledge process outsourcing.

Leveraging the latest digital technologies, our services help you automate labor-intensive clinical trial processes and drive efficiencies across the development lifecycle.

Our industry and technology experts help:

  • Optimize workflow between upstream and downstream activities.
  • Integrate platforms and processes for greater agility in the clinical trial process.
  • Use transaction and outcome-based pricing and funding models to maximize budgets. 
  • Promote more informed and strategic decision-making between partners and stakeholders.
In life sciences, staying compliant with global regulations is costly and complicated. Our Regulatory Compliance solutions help you comply with industry standards. We help with independent validation services and regulatory application development, and our best practices focus on information security management, system validation, and electronic records and signatures.

Ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products is always a top challenge in life sciences. We prepare your company for any issue, with solutions that help collect and integrate safety data from numerous sources, in real time.

Managing relationships with payers is all about ensuring that their needs are met. Our Managed Markets solutions help you meet a long list of requirements including negotiated price discounts, formulary maintenance and compliance tracking. We help you manage every detail with strategies and digital technologies that drive efficiencies and lower costs.

In supply chain management, end-to-end visibility is key. Our framework helps you evaluate the effectiveness of your supply chain, honing in on key performance metrics. Using this data, we help design and implement strategies tailored to your needs.

Our life sciences manufacturing services—powered by Zenith Technologies and TQS Integration—focus on achieving speed to value, while building long-term strategies that deliver on the promise of manufacturing 4.0. Through automation, MES, cloud, data and digital technology solutions, we support our clients from project conception through to completion, across the entire manufacturing lifecycle. Our end-to-end smart factory solutions enable better connected IT and OT systems and more informed, data-driven decision making—all while adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Life sciences marketers need to reach numerous audiences and deliver compelling, personalized messages to each of them. Cognizant’s business and technology experts help you target those audiences with the most advanced, innovative strategies and digital technologies.

We assist throughout the full sales and marketing cycle. That includes helping you evaluate your promotional channel options and selecting the best customer relationship management and cloud-based services for your organization.

Products & Platforms

Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

Accelerate clinical trials with a platform that connects sponsors, sites and technology providers working from any location.

doctor using a tablet
Cognizant Clinical Data Insights

Get new therapies to market faster with a solution that uses data and analytics to accelerate decision-making.

doctor pointing at a monitor
Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the clinical trial landscape. Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) provides a way forward, enabling sponsors to meet the challenges of the current environment while providing a better trial experience to clinical researchers.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

PERSPECTIVES

In life sciences, the metaverse opportunity knocks

Here are three mindsets for pharma companies to adopt now to reap the rewards of early action in the metaverse.

in-life-sciences-the-metaverse-opportunity-knocks

BLOG

The virtual touch we’ve been waiting for

New haptic technologies are making virtual touch applications more real than ever before.

blue feathers

BLOG

How to ethically use AI in healthcare

When a wrong decision could be fatal, it’s critical to vet how AI is used.

multi color wave like banner
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Cognizant’s Gaurav Marya talks M&A and Pharma Manufacturing

Gaurav Marya, Strategic Business Head in Cognizant's Health Sciences Practice, talks to Fierce Pharma about what it takes to be successful in Mergers & Acquisitions along with the trends he is seeing in manufacturing, especially following the recent challenges for rapid manufacturing responses to supply chain issues.

gaurav marya image
Patient-centered design: where science and empathy merge

Deliver designs aimed at improved clinical outcomes, not just a “feel good” user interface.

patient-centered design
How neurology is quietly changing healthcare

From new treatments to new doctor-patient-caregiver relationships, neurological tools are upending healthcare.

multi color wave like banner
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our approach to transformation.

With digital solutions, we help you deliver better patient outcomes.

RESULTS

Roche cuts feasibility process 36%

with a standardized process powered by SIP.

Two doctors looking at an xray

RESULTS

Sensyne COVID-19 app in 16 days

for users to log symptoms and health risks, making every second count.

woman wearing a mask looking at phone

RESULTS

A life sciences company

improved efficiency and quality with robotic process automation.

people looking at a tablet

RESULTS

A medical device manufacturer

reengineered and accelerated its revenue cycle.

bar graph on a tablet
PEAK Matrix® for Veeva Service Providers 2021

Everest Group recently ranked Cognizant as a top leader in its recent PEAK Matrix® for Veeva Service Providers report. The report highlights many of Cognizant’s strengths in this area including our data enrichment and migration capabilities.

LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Gaurav Marya

Strategic Business Unit Head & Business Unit Integration Lead, Life Sciences

Bryan Hill

VP, Digital Health & Innovation, Life Sciences

Pritam Raut

Strategic Business Unit Head & Client Partner

Kavitha Lokesh

VP, Life Sciences

Vyom Bhuta

Strategic Business Unit Head, Life Sciences

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

