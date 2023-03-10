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Life Sciences
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The life sciences segments we serve

Medical devices

Implement life sciences technologies, digital strategies and operations to improve product development, speed to market and patient centricity for increased profitability.

Pharmaceuticals and biotech

Take advantage of generative AI, intelligent digital platforms, cloud and data to develop safer, more effective and affordable drugs and help improve patient outcomes.

Why Cognizant?

Cognizant is uniquely positioned to help life sciences companies face some of the industry’s most pressing challenges. We work with you to develop your vision and turn it into reality, helping you advance science, improve patient outcomes and maximize value.

We’re committed to leading the industry in innovation with a $1 billion investment in gen AI.

100%

of the top global pharmaceutical companies are Cognizant clients

Top pharma companies
9 of 10

of the top biotech companies count on us

Top biotech firms trust us
13 of 15

of the top medical device companies rely on our expertise

Medical devices firms trust us

Products and platforms

Simplify clinical trials with Cognizant Clinical Systems Connector

The Clinical Systems Connector from Cognizant simplifies clinical trials by creating a centralized platform for data and records transfer.

Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

Accelerate clinical trials with a platform that connects sponsors, sites and technology providers leveraging cutting-edge life science technologies, working from any location.

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The Health Sciences Innovation Center

Explore groundbreaking solutions, collaborative spaces and advanced technologies shaping the next generation of health and life sciences.

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LIFE SCIENCES ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.

Accelerate digital health solutions that are human-centered, driven by evidence and built on agile methods.

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Modern business process services can help accelerate growth for life sciences technology clients.

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Our informatics services help accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. Count on us to address the full discovery lifecycle with offerings that include re-engineering and consulting services, lab automation services, biomarker research and knowledge process outsourcing.

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Leveraging the latest digital technologies, our services help you automate labor-intensive clinical trial processes and drive efficiencies across the development lifecycle.

Our industry and technology experts help:

  • Optimize workflows between upstream and downstream activities
  • Integrate platforms and processes for greater agility in the clinical trial process
  • Use transaction and outcome-based pricing and funding models to maximize budgets
  • Promote more informed and strategic decision-making between partners and stakeholders
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In life sciences, staying compliant with global regulations is costly and complicated. Our regulatory compliance solutions help you comply with industry standards. We help with independent validation services and regulatory application development, and our best practices focus on information security management, system validation, and electronic records and signatures.

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Ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products is always a top challenge in life sciences. We prepare your company for any issue, with solutions that help collect and integrate safety data from numerous sources, in real time.

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Managing relationships with payers is all about ensuring that their needs are met. Our managed markets solutions help you meet a long list of requirements including negotiated price discounts, formulary maintenance and compliance tracking. We help you manage every detail with strategies and digital technologies that drive efficiencies and lower costs.

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Our life sciences manufacturing services—powered by Zenith Technologies and TQS Integration—focus on achieving speed to value, while building long-term strategies that deliver on the promise of manufacturing 4.0. Through automation, MES, cloud, data and digital technology solutions, we support our clients from project conception through to completion, across the entire manufacturing lifecycle. Our end-to-end smart factory solutions enable better connected IT and OT systems and more informed, data-driven decision making—all while adhering to good manufacturing practices (GMP).

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Life sciences marketers need to reach numerous audiences and deliver compelling, personalized messages to each of them. Cognizant’s business and technology experts help you target those audiences with the most advanced, innovative strategies and digital technologies.

We assist throughout the full sales and marketing cycle. That includes helping you evaluate your promotional channel options and selecting the best customer relationship management and cloud-based services for your organization.

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How we transform organizations like yours

Challenge

A leading life sciences company faced challenges in achieving operational independence after a spin-off, due to the need for a complete IT rebuild. Operating across 90 countries and 19,000 employees without legacy systems or documentation created significant risks of delays and business disruption. To ensure a smooth transition, the company partnered with Cognizant to design and implement a modern IT estate, leveraging proven expertise to deliver complex transformation at scale.

Success highlights
  • $12M in operational savings
  • Global IT estate built across 90 countries in 12 months
  • 100% SLA and infrastructure availability achieved from day one
Read the full case study
Challenge

This global pharmaceutical leader struggled with a fragmented support model spanning 32 partners across three continents. Disjointed processes, outdated SLAs and poor governance drove unpredictable costs and slowed technology adoption. Rising ticket volumes from upgrades, migrations and acquisitions further strained operations, hurting end-user experience and productivity. To resolve these issues, the company partnered with Cognizant to standardize services, modernize technology and build a digital workplace that boosts efficiency and supports hybrid work.

Success highlights
  • 45% reduction in user-to-contact ratio
  • 20% improvement in end-user productivity through proactive and faster resolution
  • Customer satisfaction scores consistently above 96%
Read the full case study
Challenge

This leading biotech faced challenges in clinical trial feasibility due to complex and inconsistent processes. Using multiple systems led to a lack of standardization in questionnaires, causing inefficiencies for site stakeholders and internal teams. To streamline operations, Roche implemented Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) to establish a standardized approach and improve efficiency across therapeutic areas.

Success highlights
  • Achieved 36% reduction in average feasibility questionnaire completion time
  • Reduced completion time to an average of four days in a single month, setting a company record
  • Streamlined feasibility questionnaires allows more time addressing critical, study-specific topics
Read the full case study

We’re consistently recognized by top industry analysts

Cognizant continues to be recognized as a strong industry leader by the top life sciences industry analysts.


Leader Life Sciences Enterprise Platform Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025


Leader Life Sciences Digital Services Matrix® Assessment 2025


Leader Avasant Veeva Digital Services 2025 RadarView™

Leader WW Life Sciences R&D MarketScape for ITO Services 2024

IDC market intelligence and advisory

Leader ISG Provider Lens™ Life Sciences Digital Services 2024

Information Services Group (ISG)—Global technology research and IT advisory

Top 10 Life Sciences Service Providers December 2024

HFS Research—Global research and advisory

Leader WW Life Sciences R&D MarketScape for ITO Services 2024

IDC market intelligence and advisory

Leader ISG Provider Lens™ Life Sciences Digital Services 2024

Information Services Group (ISG)—Global technology research and IT advisory

Top 10 Life Sciences Service Providers December 2024

HFS Research—Global research and advisory

Please visit our Cognizant awards page to learn more.

Latest research

AI in life sciences: Seizing part of a trillion-dollar opportunity
AI in life sciences: Seizing part of a trillion-dollar opportunity

Our research shows AI could fuel over $1 trillion in economic growth, and life sciences companies have a prime opportunity to capture their share by acting now to turn AI into a growth engine—before the competition does.

Two doctors looking at an xray
How AI is reshaping life sciences consumer engagement
How AI is reshaping life sciences consumer engagement

Our AI Inclination Index reveals which consumers are most open to using AI in the life sciences purchase journey—as well as where and how they’ll use it. Knowing this, life sciences organizations can develop a highly nuanced and effective consumer-facing AI strategy.

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Latest thinking

Enhancing collaboration in teletrials with intelligent technology and process alignment

Cognizant and the Australian Teletrial Program showcase case studies and technologies driving equitable, community-focused teletrials across Australia.

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Educating at the speed of science

Explore the case for agentic AI systems in medical affairs external education.

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3D molecular structure with connections between atoms
Tackling medication nonadherence with advanced technologies

Pharmaceutical and life sciences companies can now address intentional noncompliance with AI, IoT and more—we explain how.

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3D molecular structure with connections between atoms
Choosing the right CRM for pharma

The dissolution of the long-standing Veeva-Salesforce partnership marks a pivotal moment in the life sciences industry. But could the end of an era bring about a transformative new chapter for your organization?

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How medtech can overcome the top challenges of using AI

A recent survey conducted in partnership with Microsoft reveals the top challenges medtech decision-makers face for turning AI enthusiasm into action.

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Quantifying generative AI’s impact on commercial life sciences
Increase agility and adaptability to advance science and improve patient lives

Rising expectations—along with new life science technologies and scientific advancements—are pushing life sciences organizations to adapt and adopt a more human-centered approach, backed by a modern, interconnected digital ecosystem.

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How AI can speed drug development

Our partner ecosystem enables tailored solutions 

We leverage the 4,850+ product experts in our partner ecosystem to identify and develop the best solutions for your needs, whichever segment you work in.

Leadership

Mohammad Haque

Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Life Sciences and Americas

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Gaurav Marya

Strategic Business Unit Head & Business Unit Integration Lead, Life Sciences

Gaurav Marya profile picture
Bryan Hill

Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, CDO Health Sciences

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Kavitha Lokesh

Vice President, Life Sciences

Kavitha Lokesh profile picture
Pritam Raut

Strategic Business Unit Head and Client Partner

Pritam Raut profile picture

Take the first step toward leveraging cutting-edge life science technology

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including life sciences solutions, is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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