Cognizant® Stores 360 offering
We support new store openings, remodeling and downsizing to accelerate processes and reduce costs, while assisting with strategic planning, design and implementation for new stores:
Stores strategy
- Site selection advisory consulting
- Asset demand and forecast management
- ServiceNow Hardware Asset Mgmt. (HAM) and Software Asset Mgmt. (SAM) procurement requests
Store build
- CAD floor designing, plano conversion and production
- Retail devices and IT hardware staging and prep
- Store apps build deployment configuration and verification
- Asset to configuration management database (ServiceNow CMDB) mapping and track/trace services
- Store build planning and management with ServiceNow SPM
Store launch
- Pilot and rollout planning and execution management
- Install, move, add, change and de-install services
- Superstore training services for soft opening
- Concurrent cutover and go-live end user support
Our offering is committed to reducing the time to open stores by 10% to 20%. We also are committed to scaling to 100% capacity within four weeks, transitioning pilot brands to full assortment and footfall. We implement Network Services Orchestrator (NSO) control towers to centrally manage and control per-store deployment and create flexible deployment models to support everything from small pop-up stores to large-scale events.
We drive efficiency in daily operations by enhancing observability, predictability and empowering employees to make informed decisions to better manage day-to-day store management:
Predictive and self-healing store management
- Enterprise and store help desk
- Integrated app and infra support
- ServiceNow Retail Service Management (RSM) and Retail Operations (RO) data model and best practices
- ServiceNow Retail Portal and StoreNext Mobile app
- Associate self-help knowledge, playbooks, task management and virtual agent with ServiceNow and NowAssist GenAI.
- Field and depot services
- ServiceNow Field Service Mgmt. (FSM) for workorders, preventative maintenance, field dispatch and repair
- Vendor and OEM management
- Major outages management
- Scaled support for special events
Store control tower
- Singular deployment management dashboards for store management and IT teams
- Neuro IT and Edge-led intuitive operations
- AI operations and IoT enabled self-healing for devices
- Field services work order visibility for service desk
- Dispatch optimization
Our offering is committed to reducing operating expenses by 30% to 40%. We integrate retail stores and field support operations to serve as your single strategic partner for retail stores, apps, infrastructure and security. We also offer sales operations for event support, with capabilities allowing us to handle 4X-8X volumes during peak, large scale events or unforeseen outages.
We manage the lifecycle and maintenance of store assets to optimize availability, visibility and allocation.
Intelligent HAM and SAM operations
- ServiceNow IT Asset Management (ITAM) best practices
- ServiceNow + third-party asset platform OEM integrations
- Cognizant EIoT integrated asset monitoring and self-healing
- Service desk dashboards for mobility devices
- Assets CMDB mapping and enterprise IoT platform integration
- Procurement and demand management
- Asset discovery and track/trace
- Asset physical and remote inventory reconciliation
- Asset maintenance and repair; end-of-life management
- Asset security, and loss prevention and disposal
- IT license monitors and optimizations
- Sustainability and e-waste reduction
- Intelligent enterprise IoT plugs for remote store devices administration
Our offering guarantees over 98% uptime for all store systems and assets. We help our clients achieve a centralized view with enhanced asset data accuracy, reduced physical inventory and cost avoidance for assets and IT licenses. Additionally, we offer demand forecasting and safety stock management for critical break-fix workflows, ensuring readiness during traffic surges or unforeseen circumstances.
Our offering partners
Cognizant Stores 360 delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution roadmap to maximize your business value. We partner with your company to assess your current capabilities and define the most suitable solutions roadmap for your needs. We have the ability to leverage ServiceNow, custom solutions and other platforms to enhance your existing system and integrate new components to drive optimal value for your business.
