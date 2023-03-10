Cognizant® Stores 360

We support new store openings, remodeling and downsizing to accelerate processes and reduce costs, while assisting with strategic planning, design and implementation for new stores:

Stores strategy

Site selection advisory consulting

Asset demand and forecast management

ServiceNow Hardware Asset Mgmt. (HAM) and Software Asset Mgmt. (SAM) procurement requests

Store build

CAD floor designing, plano conversion and production

Retail devices and IT hardware staging and prep

Store apps build deployment configuration and verification

Asset to configuration management database (ServiceNow CMDB) mapping and track/trace services

Store build planning and management with ServiceNow SPM

Store launch

Pilot and rollout planning and execution management

Install, move, add, change and de-install services

Superstore training services for soft opening

Concurrent cutover and go-live end user support

Our offering is committed to reducing the time to open stores by 10% to 20%. We also are committed to scaling to 100% capacity within four weeks, transitioning pilot brands to full assortment and footfall. We implement Network Services Orchestrator (NSO) control towers to centrally manage and control per-store deployment and create flexible deployment models to support everything from small pop-up stores to large-scale events.