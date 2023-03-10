Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant® Stores 360
Contact

Store operations—vital in retail digital transformation

Achieving sustainable growth, enhancing system reliability and reducing associate churn are all top of mind for today’s retailers.
And as customers increasingly expect a seamless shopping journey across all touchpoints, the case for efficient store operations is clearer than ever before. Enabling a frictionless omnichannel experience depends on unified operations, as does a retailer’s growth.
From opening new stores to optimizing existing locations to ensure peak efficiency, retailers are turning to smart store operations to lower their operating costs and boost profitability. Learn more about our Cognizant® Stores 360 offering or discover other retail solutions for your business.
New report names Cognizant a Leader

Cognizant was named a Leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Retail & CPG Services report. Among 33 companies assessed across business transformation, digital innovation, platform modernization and managed services, Cognizant achieved the highest distinction in all categories.

Know more
ISG logo
Cognizant expands relationship with Nike

Under a new agreement, Cognizant will expand its 14-year history of collaboration with Nike to manage its global technology operations across multilingual IT customer service, deskside and dispatch depot and application and infrastructure support.

Know more
Nike sports sneakers on shelf ready to sales

Cognizant® Stores 360 offering

Cognizant® Stores 360

Cognizant® Stores 360 offers a comprehensive "store as a service" solution, seamlessly integrating the front office, back office, workforce management, and corporate systems for retail environments.

Know more
Successful female ceramists using a laptop together in their retail store

We support new store openings, remodeling and downsizing to accelerate processes and reduce costs, while assisting with strategic planning, design and implementation for new stores:

Stores strategy

  • Site selection advisory consulting
  • Asset demand and forecast management
  • ServiceNow Hardware Asset Mgmt. (HAM) and Software Asset Mgmt. (SAM) procurement requests

Store build

  • CAD floor designing, plano conversion and production
  • Retail devices and IT hardware staging and prep
  • Store apps build deployment configuration and verification
  • Asset to configuration management database (ServiceNow CMDB) mapping and track/trace services
  • Store build planning and management with ServiceNow SPM

Store launch

  • Pilot and rollout planning and execution management
  • Install, move, add, change and de-install services
  • Superstore training services for soft opening
  • Concurrent cutover and go-live end user support

Our offering is committed to reducing the time to open stores by 10% to 20%. We also are committed to scaling to 100% capacity within four weeks, transitioning pilot brands to full assortment and footfall. We implement Network Services Orchestrator (NSO) control towers to centrally manage and control per-store deployment and create flexible deployment models to support everything from small pop-up stores to large-scale events.

Know more

We drive efficiency in daily operations by enhancing observability, predictability and empowering employees to make informed decisions to better manage day-to-day store management:

Predictive and self-healing store management

  • Enterprise and store help desk
  • Integrated app and infra support
  • ServiceNow Retail Service Management (RSM) and Retail Operations (RO) data model and best practices
  • ServiceNow Retail Portal and StoreNext Mobile app
  • Associate self-help knowledge, playbooks, task management and virtual agent with ServiceNow and NowAssist GenAI.
  • Field and depot services
  • ServiceNow Field Service Mgmt. (FSM) for workorders, preventative maintenance, field dispatch and repair
  • Vendor and OEM management
  • Major outages management
  • Scaled support for special events

Store control tower

  • Singular deployment management dashboards for store management and IT teams
  • Neuro IT and Edge-led intuitive operations
  • AI operations and IoT enabled self-healing for devices
  • Field services work order visibility for service desk
  • Dispatch optimization

Our offering is committed to reducing operating expenses by 30% to 40%. We integrate retail stores and field support operations to serve as your single strategic partner for retail stores, apps, infrastructure and security. We also offer sales operations for event support, with capabilities allowing us to handle 4X-8X volumes during peak, large scale events or unforeseen outages.

Know more

We manage the lifecycle and maintenance of store assets to optimize availability, visibility and allocation.

Intelligent HAM and SAM operations

  • ServiceNow IT Asset Management (ITAM) best practices
  • ServiceNow + third-party asset platform OEM integrations
  • Cognizant EIoT integrated asset monitoring and self-healing
  • Service desk dashboards for mobility devices
  • Assets CMDB mapping and enterprise IoT platform integration
  • Procurement and demand management
  • Asset discovery and track/trace
  • Asset physical and remote inventory reconciliation
  • Asset maintenance and repair; end-of-life management
  • Asset security, and loss prevention and disposal
  • IT license monitors and optimizations
  • Sustainability and e-waste reduction
  • Intelligent enterprise IoT plugs for remote store devices administration

Our offering guarantees over 98% uptime for all store systems and assets. We help our clients achieve a centralized view with enhanced asset data accuracy, reduced physical inventory and cost avoidance for assets and IT licenses. Additionally, we offer demand forecasting and safety stock management for critical break-fix workflows, ensuring readiness during traffic surges or unforeseen circumstances.

Know more

Our offering partners

Cognizant Stores 360 delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution roadmap to maximize your business value. We partner with your company to assess your current capabilities and define the most suitable solutions roadmap for your needs. We have the ability to leverage ServiceNow, custom solutions and other platforms to enhance your existing system and integrate new components to drive optimal value for your business.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.