Skip to main content Skip to footer
Omnichannel Customer Care Solutions
Contact

Make every customer interaction count

Consumer expectations of interactions with brands have radically changed. Simplicity, personalization and speed are now table stakes, and companies unable to deliver are at risk of losing shares to savvier competitors.
Modern businesses offer intuitive interactions that are based on insights and technology-fueled processes. They integrate context, sentiment and intent-based analytics into their omnichannel customer care strategy. Using AI, analytics and human ingenuity, they enable consistent, personalized experiences that increase customer satisfaction and help grow revenue.

Business outcomes and strong ROI

25%

faster call handling time

Learn more

30%

faster time to market

Learn more

15%

higher revenues

Learn more

80%

automated call resolution

Learn more

94%

lower labor costs 

Learn more
Simple, great experiences

Cognizant develops, implements and runs customized omnichannel customer care solutions that transform disconnected customer service models to deliver great experiences.

We harness cutting edge technologies, such as conversational AI and visual IVR, advanced analytics and resourceful talent to drive meaningful experiences across human and digital channels, and help businesses grow.

customer picking up essentials

Digital customer experience redefined

DocuSign embraces a new customer experience model

DocuSign engaged Cognizant to modernize its customer support processes for agility and scalability.  Working in partnership, we helped DocuSign reduce agent training time and costs,  increase the effectiveness of support teams and improve customer satisfaction.

What we deliver

Authentication for safe communications

Our authentication process ensures secure and effective communication across channels.

Seamless cross-channel communications

Our omnichannel solutions enable consistent connections wherever customers choose to engage.

Empowered employees

Unified Agent Desktop technology equips brand associates to deliver empathetic CX at speed.

Better support through predictive insights

We leverage predictive analytics to enable customer insights that drive sales and improve support.

Increased productivity

Our cognitive technology increases productivity and effectiveness of brand associates.

Want to learn more about our modern business process services?

Explore

Featured work

Papa John’s delivers with PapaCall

A hyper-personalized ordering experience reduces wait times, boosts revenues by 15% per order and cuts operating costs significantly for Papa John’s. That’s intuition engineered.

Learn more
toddler smiling
IPA yields 4X ROI for client

Automation delivers improved customer service and greater business flexibility while saving time and reducing costs.

Learn more
man working in the field
New tech improves UX

A regional electricity provider needed to improve the customer service experience through web and mobile channels while also reducing pressure on the customer service team and lowering costs.

Learn more
senior citizens browsing online
Content factory cost cut by 50%

Consistent messaging, speed and scalability are all critical if content is to deliver experiences that customers will love. Controlling content production costs drives better returns on those experiences.

Learn more
dashboard image
Airline uses chatbot to improve CX

US-based international carrier relies on a virtual assistant to answer frequently asked questions and reduce burden on contact center personnel.

Learn more
flight image

Insights

Building modern experience centers for today’s healthcare consumer

Designing consumer-centered experiences enables healthcare organizations to anticipate needs, improve outcomes and compete successfully.

Learn more
physician working
The modern operations opportunity for a future-ready business

Modern operating models are built on processes that are fast, efficient and human-centric. Cognizant’s analysis of recent Economist Impact research shows that businesses are taking a fresh look at their operations and seeking to turn processes into agile, data-driven experience engines.

Learn more
random image
How to make online banking disabled-people-friendly

Accessible banking services are no longer a good-to-have—they are a must-have.

Learn more
man on wheelchair
What's next for citizen experience?

Delivering basic information, products and services to a continuously churning and demanding citizenry isn’t easy. But by rethinking experiences, revamping processes and rewiring IT across interconnected ecosystems, government authorities can raise the bar on how people interact and transact with them to become a destination of choice.

Learn more
hands spread out
Where the life sciences customer experience goes awry

To fulfill ever-evolving market needs and meet strategic business objectives, life sciences companies need cohesive experience ecosystems that span customers, employees and partners. Here’s where they fall short.

Learn more
man writing on tablet
Imbuing an ecosystem focus to deliver exceptional experiences

Key guidance on how technology organizations seeking business modernization can create a platform to ensure exceptional experiences grounded in actions and relationships that permeate the company and circulate within its ecosystem.

Learn more
mobile phones
Woman reaching her arm out
Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

Browse job listings

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.