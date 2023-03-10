Skip to main content Skip to footer
Empowering seismic shifts in payments

The payment space is transforming at breakneck speed. Payments are integral to banking and financial services institutions—and your customers.
The opportunity payments and payment technology presents has never been greater. Whether it’s buy now, pay later, digital wallets or a real-time payment network, putting a strategy in place now means you won’t get caught off guard in the future.
Cognizant engineers digital payments, payment modernization, process and fraud and risk and compliance through infrastructure transformation.
We help you to capitalize on new business opportunities, invest wisely and grow incremental revenue. All while driving sustainable cost reduction and increasing customer satisfaction.
BANKING ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Smart packaged solutions to help banks transform for the digital age.

Real-Time Payments

Respond to rapid changes and enhanced modes of payment with new capabilities that let your banking organization retain customers and regain profits.

Additional capabilities

Develop a digital strategy

Our comprehensive strategy enables retail and commercial institutions to implement a payment platform for domestic and international payments. 

Key offerings include:

  • Business IT Assessment and Transformation Roadmap
  • Payments Strategy Design
  • Portfolio Rationalization
  • Domain lead delivery assessment framework
  • Vendor assessment

Implement anytime, anywhere commerce technologies

Gain a competitive edge with digital payments.

Cognizant Digital Payment offerings include:

  • Design of mobile UI/UX across devices 
  • Digitization of payment credentials through integration with tokenization platforms—VTS/MDES/3rd party tokenization
  • Bespoke development of tokenization
  • Integration of payments across channels, including web, mobile and wearable
  • Development of value-added services such as loyalty, card on/off and pay with points

Maximize the value of payment data

Modernize your organization’s data-management strategies to generate valuable insights. 

Cognizant Data Management Strategy’s offerings include:

  • Creation or enhancement of data warehouses
  • Integrated analytics for marketing insights, personal financial management tools, targeted marketing and offer management
  • 360-degree view of customer data
  • Merchant data monetization for value-added services by acquirers

Update your payments back-office

Our end-to-end solutions ensure your back office runs smoothly.

Cognizant Digital Back Office solutions include:

  • Infrastructure rationalization and modernization—Migration of collections and recoveries, AR platform consolidation and migration 
  • Business process automation for Automated Clearing House (ACH) claims, merchant certification and onboarding 
  • Future of Contact Center POV and point solutions
  • Establishment of state-of-the-art command and control center
  • Cognizant Business Process Digital-First Framework 
  • Cognizant® Automation Center—Enterprise process/IT automation
  • Modernize assessment frameworks for disputes, collections and recoveries and self-service. 

Reimagine payments products

Our teams implement industry-leading COTS products, including payment switches, gateways, and hubs and card management systems.

Cognizant payment product offerings include:

  • Payment switch consolidation, maintenance and migration 
  • Implementation for payment hub, cash management solution 
  • Support and migration of card management solutions and platforms 
  • Support for payment gateway implementation
  • Support for payment risk management
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Make the move: Real-time settlement for card-based payments

Critical change is occurring in the card industry. Are you ready to transition to real-time liquidity for accelerated business growth?

PRESS ROOM

In the news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

