Tableau
As a trusted leader in data visualization and analytics, Tableau helps your business become more data-driven.

The Tableau platform has the breadth and depth of capabilities to serve the needs of even the largest global enterprises in a seamless and integrated way. The platform is designed to fit, not dictate, your data strategy. It adapts to your environment with flexibility and choice, while meeting tough governance and security requirements. Powerful and intuitive, Tableau offers a user experience that empowers people of all skill levels to explore and analyze data using visuals and natural language.

Cognizant is recognized as Tableau’s leading Global System Integration Partner, having been in close collaboration on business pursuits, delivery engagements and prototyping implementations. We offer a strong Center of Excellence for codeveloping Tableau customer solutions that drive innovation and value in business intelligence/analytics, data discovery, advanced visualization and mobility.

Tableau logo
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Our Tableau business and technology experts provide consulting services encompassing all aspects of a Tableau implementation, including:

  • Intelligence Elevation: An “AI-first”, human-centric and platform driven approach for customers to run an intelligent business 
  • Conversational Analytics: Talk to your data and get business insights instantly using natural language processing
  • Report rationalization, BI evaluation and BI migration 
  • Enterprise self-service strategy, enterprise adoption strategy and enterprise shared service strategy
  • Design Thinking: UI/UX services, mobile and embedded analytics

Cognizant’s architecture services for Tableau help you design a Tableau environment that works well, scales well and delivers the highest ROI for your environment. Services include:

  • Architecture Review and Implementation: Build a modern, scalable, secure and efficient architecture from the ground up or review and existing architecture for improvements for the highest ROI in Tableau
  • Performance Improvement: End to end analysis (architecture, infrastructure, licensing, application and data) to identify bottlenecks and recommend actions to enhance performance
  • Capacity Planning, Physical Design and Infrastructure Recommendation: Collate information on current and future usage and recommend the best hardware and licensing needs

Our delivery and execution services apply best practices and agile development to streamline deployment and realize a quick return on your Tableau investment. Services include:

  • Delivery Methodology and Approach: Customized agile methodology aimed at rapid roll outs, enabling faster access to business data
  • Self Service Enablement: We empower users with self-service analytics by creating custom data models that encompass security and performance in Tableau
  • Maintenance and Support Methodology: Sleek and efficient maintenance of Tableau servers and the applications they host
  • Standards, Best Practices and Guidelines: Ensures continuous improvement by constantly updating best practices and lessons learned 
  • Migration/Transformation Best Practices and Approaches: Detailed approach and implementation guidelines for migrating from legacy business intelligence stacks to Tableau

Cognizant’s unique research services for Tableau include access to our one-of-a-kind catalog of Tableau services, including:

  • Proof of Concepts: Conceive and build business and technology proof of concepts to ensure success before investing fully
  • Benchmarking: Tests in our labs enables dedicated lab-to-test technical feasibility
  • Packaged Solutions with Tableau Solution Accelerators: Customized packaged solutions and accelerators for server maintenance, automated content migration and auditing of workbooks

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

