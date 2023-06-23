The global life sciences industry is focused on delivering digitally engineered solutions that improve everyday life for patients, pharma reps and healthcare providers.

Cognizant has over 10 years of experience implementing Veeva solutions that achieve this vision. By harnessing our deep life sciences industry expertise and leading technology capabilities, our Global Veeva Center of Excellence delivers solutions to address client requirements, regardless of their size, scope or complexity.

As a top Global Veeva Partner, Cognizant boasts one of the industry’s largest pools of Veeva Certified Services Professionals. We’ve collaborated with Veeva to help clients modernize their commercial and regulatory content platforms for unifying processes, strengthening compliance and delivering tailored experiences.

We’re committed to further strengthening our strategic relationship with Veeva through long-term, sustained investments in industry solutions, resource enablement and technology incubators.