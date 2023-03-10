Modernize with AI

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The same legacy core that traps your best context is now your biggest security exposure

Modernization used to be an economics decision—cost, speed, agility. Frontier AI made it a security one.
With new exposure risk coming from frontier model capabilities, reliability no longer means defensibility. The same rigidity that keeps decades of context locked away from the AI meant to use it also prevents a legacy core from being patched at machine speed.
Modernization closes the exposure and frees the context in a single motion—the work an AI Builder is built for.
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The systems most at risk aren't the oldest—they're the most connected, dependent and slow to change

Risk follows exposure, criticality and patch speed across four patterns.

Pattern 01

Systems that are internet-adjacent

Reached through APIs, portals, mobile apps, cloud connectors or partner access.

The takeaway: Connectivity can turn a stable legacy system into an exposed enterprise risk.

Pattern 02

Systems built on brittle or unsafe foundations

Memory-unsafe code, aging runtimes and heavily customized apps—C/C++, brittle COBOL, old middleware.

The takeaway: Some systems cannot be made structurally safer without changing the engineering foundation.

Pattern 03

Systems dependent on unsupported components

Old libraries, abandoned plugins, end-of-life systems or supplier code no patch may ever reach.

The takeaway: Risk often sits not in the application, but in the dependencies around it.

Pattern 04

Systems that are slow to observe, test and patch

Exposure is known, but the system is business-critical, poorly documented or boxed into narrow change windows.

The takeaway: Slow remediation lets known vulnerabilities persist long enough to become material risk.

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Modernizing to cloud-native, scalable and well-governed systems is the critical foundation for AI-native speed and impact
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Full-stack modernization, built to power what comes next

Our approach combines deep industry expertise with proprietary platforms and AI-native engineering, so modernization doesn’t just reduce technical debt but creates the intelligent foundation your business will run on.
Cognizant Skygrade

Modernize applications to cloud-native

Mainframe modernization 

Modernize mainframes, end-to-end with AI 

Cognizant Ignition™

Transform your data for intelligence-powered business

Cognizant Neuro IT Ops

Optimize IT service operations

Resilient IT Operations

Eliminate errors and downtime with agentic AI

Cognizant Flowsource

Innovate faster with AI-driven engineering

From legacy constraints to measurable business impact

When modernization is strategically accelerated with AI and designed around your context, the results show up where it matters: faster time to market, lower cost to serve and the operational agility to act on what AI reveals.

BANKING

Accelerated legacy card management modernization by 50%

BANKING

Accelerated legacy card management modernization by 50%

We worked with our client to automate 250+ business flows using Cognizant® Flowsource™, enabling 75% accurate business rule extraction and significantly reducing developer documentation effort.

A female looking at her monitor screen.

BANKING

Accelerated time to market by 2x

BANKING

Accelerated time to market by 2x

We drove the adoption of a product-led engineering model, enabling rapid MVP launches from months to weeks and accelerating value creation across core banking transformation, unlocking $10.5M in value.

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MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

Enhanced customer experience while lowering IT spend by 35%

MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

Enhanced customer experience while lowering IT spend by 35%

We modernized a legacy streaming platform using Flowsource™ and Neuro® IT Operations, enabling $24M revenue growth and a 16% boost in developer productivity.

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RETAIL

Boosted order-processing capacity by 5x

RETAIL

Boosted order-processing capacity by 5x

We helped reimagine a mainframe-based order management system using Skygrade™, enabling 40% faster time-to-market and accelerating supply chain processes by 30%.

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Expert talks

How gen AI and agentic AI are transforming enterprises

In this quick byte from the Cognizant × Google Cloud application modernization webinar, Tia Eady and John Bacon share practical perspectives on how gen AI and agentic AI are reshaping enterprise operations. 

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Gen AI across the software development lifecycle (SDLC)

In this quick byte from the Cognizant × Google Cloud app modernization webinar, Tia Eady discusses how gen AI can elevate every phase of the software development lifecycle. 

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Measuring AI ROI: Frameworks & metrics for smarter investments

In this quick byte from the Cognizant × Google Cloud app modernization webinar, John Bacon outlines how organizations can evaluate the ROI of AI initiatives using structured metrics and practical frameworks.

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What is agentic AI? Defining the next era of intelligent enterprise

In this quick byte from the Cognizant × Microsoft application modernization webinar, Tia Eady and Eve Psalti break down what agentic AI truly means—and why it matters for modern enterprises. 

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Cognizant × Microsoft: Our joint approach to agentic AI transformation

In this quick byte from the Cognizant × Microsoft application modernization webinar, Tia Eady and Eve Psalti share how the two organizations are jointly driving the future of agentic AI. 

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Cognizant named as a Leader in the Everest Group Application Development Services for AI Applications PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

This recognition reflects our comprehensive AI led software engineering and consulting capabilities, strong domain integration and sustained investments in building reusable IP, partner ecosystems that have been proven through successful client engagements—entailing end-to-end complex digital transformation initiatives across industry verticals.

Know more
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Cognizant named as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services

We believe this recognition reflects our strength in AI-native digital engineering to accelerate business value for our clients. We combine deep industry expertise with an ISO-certified responsible AI framework to deliver ethical, scalable and outcome-driven innovation to our global clients.

View the report on Gartner.com
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Modernize what's blocking AI value

Your legacy systems are untapped intelligence. Every workflow, every data signal, every decision pattern trapped in yesterday’s architecture is context that could be powering AI-driven outcomes today. Our experts help you unlock that context, build the AI-native foundation your business needs and accelerate the path from investment to impact.