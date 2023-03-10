Modernize with AI

The same legacy core that traps your best context is now your biggest security exposure

Modernization used to be an economics decision—cost, speed, agility. Frontier AI made it a security one. With new exposure risk coming from frontier model capabilities, reliability no longer means defensibility. The same rigidity that keeps decades of context locked away from the AI meant to use it also prevents a legacy core from being patched at machine speed. Modernization closes the exposure and frees the context in a single motion—the work an AI Builder is built for.