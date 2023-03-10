Modernize with AI
Modernization used to be an economics decision—cost, speed, agility. Frontier AI made it a security one.
With new exposure risk coming from frontier model capabilities, reliability no longer means defensibility. The same rigidity that keeps decades of context locked away from the AI meant to use it also prevents a legacy core from being patched at machine speed.
Modernization closes the exposure and frees the context in a single motion—the work an AI Builder is built for.
The systems most at risk aren't the oldest—they're the most connected, dependent and slow to change
Risk follows exposure, criticality and patch speed across four patterns.
Pattern 01
Systems that are internet-adjacent
Reached through APIs, portals, mobile apps, cloud connectors or partner access.
The takeaway: Connectivity can turn a stable legacy system into an exposed enterprise risk.
Pattern 02
Systems built on brittle or unsafe foundations
Memory-unsafe code, aging runtimes and heavily customized apps—C/C++, brittle COBOL, old middleware.
The takeaway: Some systems cannot be made structurally safer without changing the engineering foundation.
Pattern 03
Systems dependent on unsupported components
Old libraries, abandoned plugins, end-of-life systems or supplier code no patch may ever reach.
The takeaway: Risk often sits not in the application, but in the dependencies around it.
Pattern 04
Systems that are slow to observe, test and patch
Exposure is known, but the system is business-critical, poorly documented or boxed into narrow change windows.
The takeaway: Slow remediation lets known vulnerabilities persist long enough to become material risk.
Full-stack modernization, built to power what comes next
Our approach combines deep industry expertise with proprietary platforms and AI-native engineering, so modernization doesn’t just reduce technical debt but creates the intelligent foundation your business will run on.
From legacy constraints to measurable business impact
When modernization is strategically accelerated with AI and designed around your context, the results show up where it matters: faster time to market, lower cost to serve and the operational agility to act on what AI reveals.
Modernize what's blocking AI value
Your legacy systems are untapped intelligence. Every workflow, every data signal, every decision pattern trapped in yesterday’s architecture is context that could be powering AI-driven outcomes today. Our experts help you unlock that context, build the AI-native foundation your business needs and accelerate the path from investment to impact.