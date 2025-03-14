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Insights

Latest insights

Today's organizations face perpetual shifts in markets, economies, and technologies. We are here to offer ideas that will help you respond.

INTERACTIVE REPORT

New minds, new markets

Consumers who embrace AI could drive up to 55% of spending by 2030. Businesses can stay ahead of the adoption curve by understanding the new AI-powered customer: the wants, needs and expectations that will shape tomorrow’s markets.

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INTERACTIVE REPORT

The trillion-dollar question: What to do with the workforce in the age of gen AI

As generative AI improves productivity and disrupts jobs, business leaders must rethink the value of job roles and the talent pyramid to align workforce strategies with the evolving landscape.

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INTERACTIVE REPORT

Building momentum: The path to confident AI adoption

Our latest research highlights strong leadership commitment to generative AI but reveals gaps in business readiness. By addressing weaknesses and capitalizing on strengths, businesses can prepare for the next wave of gen AI adoption.

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Modern business

Be ready for change at any time. Learn to read early warning signs, anticipate change before it happens and position your business to act in time and emerge on top.

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Tech to watch

Tune-in to our collection of articles and reports to better understand innovation, unlock its potential and drive new types of growth.

Meet the three types of AI natives

Discover how these businesses could push beyond the boundaries of legacy technology and processes, reshape everyday experiences and change how work gets done.

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Sustainability and resilience

From regulations and climate change to resilient operating models and low carbon strategies—get the latest thinking on sustainability and resilience.

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Insights blog

Stay ahead of change by keeping up with our latest research and insights on shifting markets, economies and technology.

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The Modern Business newsletter delivers monthly insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition