Bridging AI Research with Applied Systems Cognizant AI Lab is a global R&D organization advancing fundamental AI research and real-world systems. Our mission is to advance the science, engineering, and governance of autonomous systems to strengthen the future of business, societal resilience, and trust in AI. Through peer-reviewed research, open-source platforms, AI for Good initiatives, and collaborations with universities and partners, we help build a future where people and autonomous AI can create, trust, and grow together.