BY THE NUMBERS
The AI Lab At A Glance
Our Lab fuels breakthroughs that translate into intelligent solutions, platforms and real-world impact. We embed award-winning, patented approaches directly into the systems we build.
RESEARCH AREAS
Where We Focus Our Research
Our research spans foundational AI, applied systems, and responsible innovation across the core disciplines bringing trusted AI into the real world. Together, these areas advance the science, engineering, and governance needed to build the next generation of intelligent systems.
RESEARCH PUBLICATIONS
Research Published for the AI Community
Our research is published in leading academic conferences and journals, advancing the science behind agentic AI, trustworthy AI, optimization, and intelligent systems.
OPEN-SOURCE TOOLS
From Research to Open Innovation
From open-source platforms to interactive demos, we turn research into tools that help developers, researchers, and organizations explore, innovate, and shape the future of autonomous AI.
MEDIA COVERAGE
Where We've Been Covered
Discover the latest media and press updates from our team on AI’s transformative role across various fields and applications.
IMPACT
LEADERSHIP
Meet the Team Behind the Research
FAQ: Cognizant AI Lab
Cognizant AI Lab is Cognizant's global artificial intelligence research and development organization. We advance the science, engineering, and governance of autonomous systems through peer-reviewed research, open-source platforms, AI for Good initiatives, and collaborations with universities and industry partners.
Our research spans foundational AI, applied systems, and responsible innovation across areas including multi-agent systems, agentic AI, large language models, evolutionary AI, generative AI, AI governance, human-AI collaboration, and AI for Good. Our goal is to develop technologies that help organizations adopt AI responsibly while advancing the broader field of artificial intelligence.
Our researchers publish peer-reviewed papers in leading conferences and journals, develop open-source platforms and tools, collaborate with academic and industry partners, and translate scientific discoveries into technologies that create real-world impact.
Cognizant AI Lab develops open-source platforms, software, and interactive demos that help researchers and developers build, evaluate, and deploy AI systems. We open-source many of our technologies to foster collaboration across the AI community, turning research into practical tools such as Neuro San, an agentic AI framework for building multi-agent systems, and TerraLingua, a living AI ecology for studying the emergence of autonomous agent behavior.
Multi-agent AI is an approach where multiple AI agents work together to solve problems, share information, and coordinate decisions. Cognizant AI Lab researches multi-agent systems to better understand how autonomous agents collaborate, communicate, and operate safely in real-world environments.
Our approach to Responsible AI is to build trust into every stage of the AI lifecycle. Trust is central to everything we build, and we advance trusted AI through research in governance, evaluation, observability, and continuous assurance while developing technologies that help organizations put those principles into practice. Platforms like Neuro® AI Trust provide continuous monitoring and governance, enabling organizations to build, deploy, and manage AI with greater confidence as autonomous systems become more capable.
Cognizant AI Lab is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with a satellite AI Lab in Bengaluru, India. Together, our teams collaborate across regions with universities, research institutions, and industry partners to advance AI research and innovation worldwide.
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