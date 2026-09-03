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ABOUT

Bridging AI Research with Applied Systems 

Cognizant AI Lab is a global R&D organization advancing fundamental AI research and real-world systems. Our mission is to advance the science, engineering, and governance of autonomous systems to strengthen the future of business, societal resilience, and trust in AI. Through peer-reviewed research, open-source platforms, AI for Good initiatives, and collaborations with universities and partners, we help build a future where people and autonomous AI can create, trust, and grow together.
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BY THE NUMBERS

The AI Lab At A Glance

Our Lab fuels breakthroughs that translate into intelligent solutions, platforms and real-world impact. We embed award-winning, patented approaches directly into the systems we build.

65

US issued AI patents

90+

Peer-reviewed publications

20+

Open-source AI tools

10

Research partnerships

10

Awards

30+

AI researchers

RESEARCH AREAS

Where We Focus Our Research

Our research spans foundational AI, applied systems, and responsible innovation across the core disciplines bringing trusted AI into the real world. Together, these areas advance the science, engineering, and governance needed to build the next generation of intelligent systems.
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✔ Agentic AI
✔ Evolutionary AI
✔ Generative AI
✔ Trustworthy AI
RESEARCH PUBLICATIONS

Research Published for the AI Community

Our research is published in leading academic conferences and journals, advancing the science behind agentic AI, trustworthy AI, optimization, and intelligent systems.
OPEN-SOURCE TOOLS

From Research to Open Innovation

From open-source platforms to interactive demos, we turn research into tools that help developers, researchers, and organizations explore, innovate, and shape the future of autonomous AI. 
MEDIA COVERAGE

Where We've Been Covered

Discover the latest media and press updates from our team on AI’s transformative role across various fields and applications.

Built Alongside Research Partners

IMPACT

RESPONSIBLE AI

Building Trustworthy AI at Scale

We help organizations build, deploy, and govern trusted AI through governance frameworks, continuous assurance, and innovations like Neuro® AI Trust.

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AI FOR GOOD

Applying AI to Global Challenges

We’re committed to harnessing AI’s potential to address high-impact, global challenges. Through collaborations with industry and academic partners, we’re creating solutions that push the boundaries of what AI can achieve for society.

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LEADERSHIP

Meet the Team Behind the Research

Babak Hodjat, PhD

Chief AI Officer

Headshot of Babak Hodjat
Risto Miikkulainen, PhD

VP of AI Research

Headshot of Risto Miikkulainen
Amir Banifatemi, PhD

Chief Responsible AI Officer

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FAQ: Cognizant AI Lab

Cognizant AI Lab is Cognizant's global artificial intelligence research and development organization. We advance the science, engineering, and governance of autonomous systems through peer-reviewed research, open-source platforms, AI for Good initiatives, and collaborations with universities and industry partners.

Our research spans foundational AI, applied systems, and responsible innovation across areas including multi-agent systems, agentic AI, large language models, evolutionary AI, generative AI, AI governance, human-AI collaboration, and AI for Good. Our goal is to develop technologies that help organizations adopt AI responsibly while advancing the broader field of artificial intelligence.

Our researchers publish peer-reviewed papers in leading conferences and journals, develop open-source platforms and tools, collaborate with academic and industry partners, and translate scientific discoveries into technologies that create real-world impact.

Cognizant AI Lab develops open-source platforms, software, and interactive demos that help researchers and developers build, evaluate, and deploy AI systems. We open-source many of our technologies to foster collaboration across the AI community, turning research into practical tools such as Neuro San, an agentic AI framework for building multi-agent systems, and TerraLingua, a living AI ecology for studying the emergence of autonomous agent behavior.

Multi-agent AI is an approach where multiple AI agents work together to solve problems, share information, and coordinate decisions. Cognizant AI Lab researches multi-agent systems to better understand how autonomous agents collaborate, communicate, and operate safely in real-world environments.

Our approach to Responsible AI is to build trust into every stage of the AI lifecycle. Trust is central to everything we build, and we advance trusted AI through research in governance, evaluation, observability, and continuous assurance while developing technologies that help organizations put those principles into practice. Platforms like Neuro® AI Trust provide continuous monitoring and governance, enabling organizations to build, deploy, and manage AI with greater confidence as autonomous systems become more capable.

Cognizant AI Lab is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with a satellite AI Lab in Bengaluru, India. Together, our teams collaborate across regions with universities, research institutions, and industry partners to advance AI research and innovation worldwide.

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