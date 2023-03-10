Skip to main content Skip to footer
Shared Investigator Platform
In light of the pandemic and technology breakthroughs such as AI and remote collaboration, life sciences organizations around the world are reconsidering how they conduct clinical trials.
Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform supports a new approach for streamlining clinical trials. As the industry’s first open, SaaS-based clinical ecosystem, Cognizant SIP connects sponsors, sites and technology providers working at home or other locations. It does so all from one place, with one sign-in.
Many leading life sciences companies have joined SIP, committing to a shared vision of common workflows, training and documents. Sponsors and sites report improved efficiencies and quicker study start-ups. The result? Faster time to market for new therapies—and more time helping patients.
Cognizant SIP is proud to support over 251,000 users

Cognizant SIP has maintained its growth momentum into 2022 as users have continued their adoption of the platform at a steady pace.

View infographic
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

Today's new normal
Cognizant SIP for COVID-19

Read ebook
mountain
Agile drug development
The new urgency required

Read ebook
Drug
Optimize your trial operations with the Cognizant SIP Document Exchange module

Cognizant's SIP Document Exchange module enables the secure exchange of critical study documents among site and sponsor teams and helps minimize startup time.

View solution overview
Optimize your safety notification process with Cognizant SIP Safety Exchange module

Cognizant's SIP Safety Exchange module helps sponsors improve efficiency and reduce the administrative burden on sites.

Read overview
Bridging the path from sponsor eTMF to site eISF systems

The Cognizant SIP eISF Connect module addresses document exchange and collaboration challenges by providing a bridge between sponsor eTMF systems and the Florence eISF system.

View solution overview
Streamline clinical trials with a site-first approach

Cognizant SIP provides investigators and sponsors with a single technology platform from which they can collaborate and share documents and harmonize workflows across the clinical trial lifecycle.

Improve efficiency to accelerate clinical trials

Learn from industry leaders how the Shared Investigator Platform standardizes documents, eliminates inconsistencies and speeds clinical trials.

Reducing complexity in starting clinical trials

Cognizant SIP solutions for virtual monitoring, study oversight, document exchange and collaboration, and Oracle’s study startup workflows and predictive analytics, improve clinical trial efficiencies and enable stakeholders to conduct studies virtually.

More studies. Less duplication.

Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) is a multi-sponsor collaborative solution for clinical trial site selection, start-up communications and management. The open design of Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform simplifies and accelerates clinical trials by eliminating redundant work for sponsors and clinical sites.

Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

Learn how the Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform helps sponsors meet today’s challenges while providing a better trial experience for clinical researchers.

Read brochure
One clinical trial operations platform with Cognizant SIP

Learn how Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform makes it easy for sites to collaborate with sponsors.

Read brochure
Modernize operations with Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

Cognizant SIP is a robust platform that transforms how sponsors and sites collaborate throughout key components of the clinical trial lifecycle.

Read datasheet
Implementing Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform: Lessons from the field

A leading oncology healthcare system and research institution shares its best practices around planning for and successfully implementing Cognizant SIP at a large organization.

Read paper

Reinventing clinical trials for a stay-at-home world

As current social distancing guidelines prevent most face-to-face clinical trials, now’s the time to move to decentralized clinical trials.

Read more
Female scientist using a microscope
Accelerating clinical trials: The new and future normal

Accelerating clinical trials: The new and future normal

Learn more
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Avi Kulkarni

SVP Life Sciences Strategic Business Unit

Avi Kulkarni Leader
Kavitha Lokesh

VP, Head of LS R&D Delivery and Products and Platforms

Kavitha Lokesh leader
Om Prakash

AVP Life Sciences, Head of Shared Investigator Platform

Om Prakash Leader
Vishal Janani

Product Manager, Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

Vishal Janani Leader
Lestter Cruz Serrano

Head of Medical Affairs, Shared Investigator Platform

Lestter Cruz Serrano Leader

