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Dell Technologies
We’re always innovating so you can accelerate your path from ideas to innovation.

At Cognizant, we believe innovation starts with human
ingenuity—that any idea, big or small, can make a difference. But it’s the organizations who focus on removing barriers to success who will take the lead.

We can help your organization turn ideas into innovation with solutions from Dell Technologies—and here’s how:

  • Unleash innovation with multicloud by design
  • Power innovation with modern data infrastructure
  • Simplify your edge to generate more value
  • Work and innovate everywhere
  • Transform security with confidence
  • Bring AI to your data
  • Drive business transformation
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COGNIZANT AI FACTORY

Enterprise AI at Scale

Accelerate enterprise AI adoption with Cognizant AI Factory, powered by Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, to deliver secure, scalable and cost-optimized AI infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Learn more
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OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Let’s unlock the full promise of multicloud by design and unleash innovation in your organization with Dell APEX. You can bring together public cloud agility and private cloud control with powerful technologies that you trust.

The Dell APEX-as-a-Service portfolio streamlines the traditional infrastructure lifecycle, from deployment to operations to decommissioning, while simplifying or offloading technology stack management.

Explore our end-to-end Dell APEX portfolio of multicloud, as-a-Service and pay-per-use solutions:

  • Computer and HCI
  • Storage
  • Cyber and data protection
  • Cloud platforms
  • High-performance computing
  • Device
  • Custom solutions

Cognizant and Dell Technologies help you modernize your data foundation to simplify complexity, supercharge productivity and accelerate innovation across your distributed data landscape. Let’s work together to automate your IT operations and gain multicloud flexibility with trusted data platforms that enable IT advancements that continuously outpace organizational needs and maximize data’s value.

Design a unified approach at the edge to transform data into innovation opportunities. We leverage Dell Technologies’ decades of expertise and the broadest portfolio at the edge to capitalize on real-time insights for your people and operations regardless of location. 

The move towards working from anywhere has ignited creativity and drives innovation. Now you can continue the momentum with trusted partners. Cognizant and Dell Technologies deliver leading intelligent devices, secure technologies and hybrid work solutions that help you simplify and modernize IT for seamless collaboration, productivity and originality everywhere.

Realize the full potential of artificial intelligence and generative AI across your enterprise with Cognizant and Dell Technologies. We can help you increase adoption and integrate intelligence into your business with a complete portfolio of solutions that can unlock AI’s power. Establish an intelligent end-to-end foundation, automate intelligent decisions using best-in-class tools and define and drive your path to the future through continuous innovation.

To deliver on a new idea, you need confidence that your data and applications are secure and protected.

With Dell Technologies’ modern security solutions, you can overcome security complexity with scalable data protection across your entire environment, leading Zero Trust integration/orchestration and expert services—all run on a smart infrastructure. Our end-to-end solutions help you align security with your strategic priorities to build a future-ready business without compromise.

We partner with Dell Technologies to empower organizations to reinvent industries, including agriculture, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and retail, and public sector.

Our blueprint for success includes understanding industry trends and drivers, defining use cases with our customers and working with partners to build solutions that include software, partner IP, services and products. 

Let’s partner to advance your transformation needs.

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Dell Technologies

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