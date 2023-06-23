Cognizant’s vertical market focus for ServiceNow is robust and validated by our ongoing co-innovation with our partner. Using Cognizant’s solution offerings and strategic acquisitions, our vertical expertise spans 20 industries. Building on the Now Platform to address specific business problems within each industry, we help clients create compelling experiences pulled together by automated and smart processes.

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Powered by Now, our Patient Portal for Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT) offers robust help desk functionality for patients and caregivers. Using a self-service virtual agent, the solution offers information access to service catalogs and knowledge articles with hundreds of automated topics and topic blocks. It includes pre-built integration with best-in-class systems of records, interventional service coordination and a single pane view for support agents.

Technology

Cognizant’s Partner Services Network (PSN) solution, powered by Now, enables Tech and Manufacturing companies to streamline their Services Partner community by matching services opportunities with Partners by skillsets, location, and availability. PSN can also be used to onboard new partners and create and manage work orders. The Partner Services Network dashboard provides real-time status updates on work orders to the Manufacturer/Partner/Customer.

Education Administration

Our Student Experience application offers a plethora of services, including onboarding services such as admission process, orientation, financial aid, student health, transportation, library services and accommodation. It also offers career services such as job placement, internship, on-campus recruitment, and credentialing. An admin dashboard and student services component are offered as well, including advising, harassment case management, and campus and public safety.

Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy and Utilities

Built for the ServiceNow Platform, this solution delivers service appointment automation, safe buildings and walk-up service reimagined with the use of virtual technology.

Retail and Hospitality Solutions

Our applications include store inventory and management, service management, predictive intelligence for retail location issues and deployable retail service taxonomy. We also provide business continuity and risk management solutions for retail and hospitality providers. For franchises, we offer empowerment solutions based on everything from portals and communities to on-premise systems and data.

Telco

For our ServiceNow telco clients, we offer a partner solution network with easy button onboarding/offboarding. Through our Cognizant AWS partnership, we also offer telco companies multiple real-time AWS asset discovery capabilities; out of the box (OOB) integration capabilities for AWS Managed Services; and a serverless continuous integration (CI) tracking add-on for ServiceNow Common Service Data Model (CSDM) 3.0.