Cybersecurity

Security
Offerings
Secure your future
End-to-end security solutions
Cognizant’s end-to-end security solutions combine deep domain and industry expertise. Our future-focused approach gives you the confidence of a secure environment, so you can move faster, be bolder and succeed into the future.
Mitigate risk, improve resilience
With Cognizant Security’s suite of Threat and Vulnerability Management services, you can test for and manage vulnerabilities across your network, systems and applications—helping you mitigate risk and improve resilience. Address today’s challenges and prepare for the future by identifying existing and emerging threats and vulnerabilities that could disrupt your journey.
End-to-end access for legitimate users
As you shift to a digital business model and expand your adoption of cloud, ensuring identities and controlling access have never been more important as legacy solutions become obsolete.
With Cognizant Security’s Identity and Access Management, you can deploy an agile solution that is highly scalable and hardens your cyber defenses, while enabling the streamlined user experience that customers expect from whatever device they choose.
Protect your business data
Every day your company is generating vast amounts of data, and securing every bit of it is critical to the success of your organization. Our portfolio of trusted and scalable professional and managed data security services helps enterprises protect their critical data from cradle to grave in a cost-effective and compliant way with flexible, scalable and highly adaptable encryption and tokenization solutions.
Protect your brand reputation
Expanding digital enterprises face complex governance and compliance requirements. IT security risk is now a board-level concern, and meeting the minimum requirement is not enough. Cognizant Security’s Governance, Risk and Compliance suite helps you assess current risks, verify adherence to standards, and implement technology and policies to help you maintain compliance.
Secure cloud adoption
Migrating workloads, applications and data to the cloud? The advantages are clear, but security is often overlooked. Understanding your risk and compliance requirements, as well as the implications to applications and identities, is critical. Cognizant provides the expertise to help you minimize the risks of cloud migration. To learn more:
Featured work
25%
of corporate data traffic will bypass perimeter security and flow directly from mobile devices to the cloud by 2018.
Gartner–Special Report: Cybersecurity at the Speed of Digital Business
Our partners
We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Over 85 strategic alliances, with world-leading companies, enable us to provide complete solutions to your business and IT challenges.
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.