Cybersecurity
Offerings
Empower your Cybersecurity strategy
Cognizant’s end-to-end cybersecurity solutions and services provide full-stack protection, leveraging deep expertise to ensure a secure environment. Our advanced services empower you to navigate the modern IT landscape confidently, driving innovation, transformation and growth.
Mitigate risks, maximize security and elevate credibility
Governance, risk and compliance (GRC) services provide a comprehensive approach for managing and mitigating cyber risks. We develop and manage robust cybersecurity policies, conduct thorough risk assessments and ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards such as NIST, ISO, CIS, DORA, GDPR, HIPAA, etc. We assure risk management through identification and mitigation of risks proactively.
Maximize visibility and fortify security posture
Comprehensive visibility, deep analysis, faster detection and proactive action are key indicators of reasonable threat and vulnerability management system.
Sophisticated and AI-leveraged threats require continuous integrated threat and vulnerability management. Our threat-and-vulnerability management services focus on maximizing visibility by encompassing security threat monitoring and vulnerability management for connected enterprise digital fabric. We elevate, detect, defend and mitigate capabilities for our clients with platform-centric approach and enhanced processes. With Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity, we empower fast-tracked strategic and tactical actions for proactive defense.
Secure your data, assure resilience
Data is an enterprise's foundation for resilience and trust. Cognizant data protection and privacy services safeguard sensitive information and ensure compliance with privacy regulations. We offer data classification, tokenization, masking, leakage prevention, encryption and certificate management. Our database security and activity monitoring provide continuous protection. Additionally, our data privacy platform services and consent management ensure responsible data handling and compliance with global laws, creating a holistic approach to data security and privacy.
Cyber identity for secure enterprise
Cognizant identity and access management (IDAM) offerings provide identity-centric, zero-trust solutions by securing and managing enterprise resources for devices and services, employees, contractors, admin, service identities and end consumer/customers. With our comprehensive IDAM offerings, we simplify, rationalize and eliminate identity centric threats.
Secure cloud and infra for stronger enterprise foundation
Our cloud and infrastructure security services provide a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to protect every layer of your digital environment. We offer robust network security—with firewalls, SASE, proxies, VPNs, DDoS protection, NDR and policy and platform operations. Our workload and workplace security offering ensures secure build governance, EDR/XDR, FIM, threat-and-vulnerability management and micro-segmentation—to ensure that your workloads and workplaces are secure. Our cloud protection services utilize native controls and guardrails, cloud security posture and compliance (CNAPP) and container security to protect your cloud environments. Together, these services create a holistic security framework to protect, monitor and manage your entire infrastructure, ensuring robust defense against cyber threats.
Featured work
Our strategic partners
Cognizant’s cybersecurity partner strategy is to consolidate, simplify and amplify security posture through the right-fit tech stack selection and services for our clients.
Our partnership approach is designed to cater to every aspect of our clients’ business needs, ensuring a comprehensive and strategic collaboration. Our strategy leverages growth amplifiers, value players and a niche upstart to create customized business and domain-driven solutions for our clients.
Partner with us to amplify your growth, differentiate your offerings and specialize in cutting-edge security solutions. Embark on the cybersecurity journey with us and achieve unparalleled success.
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