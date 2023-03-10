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Cybersecurity
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Defending the digital frontier with innovative, adaptive and modular cybersecurity solutions

In today’s digital landscape, cybersecurity has become a top priority. To safeguard business stakeholders and stay compliant with regulations, organizations need to enforce stringent information security controls and privacy measures. A strong cybersecurity maturity score indicates enterprise credibility. To stay compliant and mitigate risks effectively, progressive enterprises need modular, scalable and adaptive cybersecurity solutions.
Cognizant offers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and services to ensure risk resilience for enterprises—with modular offerings, hybrid delivery models and AI-powered platforms. We make cybersecurity frictionless and embed security across the enterprise digital fabric, providing a 360-degree view to eliminate blind spots and enable our clients for growth and innovation.

Offerings

Empower your Cybersecurity strategy

Cognizant’s end-to-end cybersecurity solutions and services provide full-stack protection, leveraging deep expertise to ensure a secure environment. Our advanced services empower you to navigate the modern IT landscape confidently, driving innovation, transformation and growth.

Mitigate risks, maximize security and elevate credibility

Governance, risk and compliance (GRC) services provide a comprehensive approach for managing and mitigating cyber risks. We develop and manage robust cybersecurity policies, conduct thorough risk assessments and ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards such as NIST, ISO, CIS, DORA, GDPR, HIPAA, etc. We assure risk management through identification and mitigation of risks proactively.

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Maximize visibility and fortify security posture

Comprehensive visibility, deep analysis, faster detection and proactive action are key indicators of reasonable threat and vulnerability management system.

Sophisticated and AI-leveraged threats require continuous integrated threat and vulnerability management. Our threat-and-vulnerability management services focus on maximizing visibility by encompassing security threat monitoring and vulnerability management for connected enterprise digital fabric. We elevate, detect, defend and mitigate capabilities for our clients with platform-centric approach and enhanced processes. With Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity, we empower fast-tracked strategic and tactical actions for proactive defense.

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Secure your data, assure resilience

Data is an enterprise's foundation for resilience and trust. Cognizant data protection and privacy services safeguard sensitive information and ensure compliance with privacy regulations. We offer data classification, tokenization, masking, leakage prevention, encryption and certificate management. Our database security and activity monitoring provide continuous protection. Additionally, our data privacy platform services and consent management ensure responsible data handling and compliance with global laws, creating a holistic approach to data security and privacy.

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Cyber identity for secure enterprise

Cognizant identity and access management (IDAM) offerings provide identity-centric, zero-trust solutions by securing and managing enterprise resources for devices and services, employees, contractors, admin, service identities and end consumer/customers. With our comprehensive IDAM offerings, we simplify, rationalize and eliminate identity centric threats.

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Secure cloud and infra for stronger enterprise foundation

Our cloud and infrastructure security services provide a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to protect every layer of your digital environment. We offer robust network security—with firewalls, SASE, proxies, VPNs, DDoS protection, NDR and policy and platform operations. Our workload and workplace security offering ensures secure build governance, EDR/XDR, FIM, threat-and-vulnerability management and micro-segmentation—to ensure that your workloads and workplaces are secure. Our cloud protection services utilize native controls and guardrails, cloud security posture and compliance (CNAPP)  and container security to protect your cloud environments. Together, these services create a holistic security framework to protect, monitor and manage your entire infrastructure, ensuring robust defense against cyber threats.

Our strategic partners

Cognizant’s cybersecurity partner strategy is to consolidate, simplify and amplify security posture through the right-fit tech stack selection and services for our clients. 

Our partnership approach is designed to cater to every aspect of our clients’ business needs, ensuring a comprehensive and strategic collaboration. Our strategy leverages growth amplifiers, value players and a niche upstart to create customized business and domain-driven solutions for our clients. 

Partner with us to amplify your growth, differentiate your offerings and specialize in cutting-edge security solutions. Embark on the cybersecurity journey with us and achieve unparalleled success.

Latest thinking

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The time has come to address the post-quantum security threat

Traditional encryption methods are at risk of being broken by quantum computers.

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Real-time risk management for an unpredictable world

Implementing dynamic risk assessment gives banks the visibility they need to stay competitive in turbulent times.

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The data breach that woke up the healthcare industry

The suspected ransomware attack on Change Healthcare proves there’s no room in healthcare for risk and vulnerability.

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