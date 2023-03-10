Cognizant works with automotive enterprises around the world and has over two decades of experience in the security space. Many of our end-to-end security solutions leverage leading cloud platforms from our partners at AWS, Google and Microsoft. They provide a 360-degree view of your organization’s security ecosystem and holistically safeguard operations, factory floor and supply chain processes.

Cognizant Mobility

Automakers and suppliers must also ensure their vehicles and subsystems remain safe from cyberattack, now and in the future. That’s where Cognizant Mobility comes in. Our team of auto and security experts works constantly on solutions designed to ensure the security of vehicles and to protect against threats to electronic subsystems and parts. Based on the experience of our security experts and best practices, Cognizant’s services include the following: