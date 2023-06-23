Skip to main content Skip to footer
Insurers need the right tools to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change, delivered through a process that is both efficient and cost effective.

Cognizant is a Global Premier Partner for the Guidewire PartnerConnect™ program, allowing us to lead a client’s transformative journey on the Guidewire platform. This partnership provides insurance companies with both an industry-leading Property/Casualty (P/C) software platform and a skilled integrator for their digital transformation journey. We serve insurance companies throughout the implementation lifecycle and across the globe, combining deep delivery experience with a robust set of accelerators and tools designed to drive implementation success, predictable outcomes and clear business value.

To respond to market demands, P/C insurers like you need to digitize every customer journey with modern, core platforms and a full ecosystem of capabilities. Cognizant helps you meet these challenges with Guidewire InsuranceSuite™, an end-to-end approach to Guidewire implementations that serves as a catalyst to transform the entire ecosystem, connecting legacy systems with new capabilities like digital, cloud and infrastructure services.

We have Guidewire and insurance professionals worldwide who provide services across the implementation lifecycle, in customer premises and in Cognizant’s Regional Delivery Centers (RDCs) located across the globe. Our work with seven of the world’s 10 largest global insurers means that we bring unparalleled knowledge to every engagement, so you can be sure to provide exceptional customer experience while streamlining operational costs. Dig into the details here.

Cognizant and Guidewire empower insurers, their agents and their customers to communicate quickly and efficiently through digital applications. Discover how Cognizant can accelerate value from your Guidewire upgrade. Learn more.

AI is perfectly suited to tackle the policy servicing request emails that flow through insurers’ inboxes. Advances in natural language processing (NLP) make it possible for AI solutions to read the conversational style of emails. Machine learning (ML) capabilities allow these solutions to grow more accurate over time. Cognizant and Guidewire create automated solutions that resolve emails, only incorporating workers when the human touch is necessary. Learn more.

Everest PEAK Matrix 2023

Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® 2023 assessment for Guidewire Services

Cognizant's QE&A approach: Frictionless, automated testing
