Cognizant Website Privacy Notice

1. Contact information
To exercise your rights to the extent allowed under applicable law, please contact us at SAR@cognizant.com. Alternatively, you may exercise your rights by calling the Cognizant Ethics and Compliance Helpline toll-free at 1-866-824-4897.
2. Consumer identification verification requirements
Prior to responding to any access or deletion requests, Cognizant will require a consumer to verify his or her identity. Consumer identification verification is required whether the consumer submits such a request directly or through an authorized agent as described below.
For all requests submitted by email, the following pieces of information may be required:
- First, Middle (if available), and Last Name
- Physical California Address
- Month/Year of Birth
- Valid Email Address
For all requests submitted through our toll-free Ethics and Compliance Helpline, the following pieces of information may be required:
- First, Middle (if available), and Last Name
- Physical California Address
- Month/Year of Birth
- Valid Telephone Number
- Valid Email Address (if available)
We may ask you to declare under penalty of perjury that you are the consumer, investor or partner, or his or her agent, whose personal information is the subject of the request.
3. How we will handle your request
We will confirm receipt of your verifiable request within ten (10) business days and provide information about how we will process your request. Cognizant will respond to your request within forty-five (45) days from receipt. If Cognizant expects a delay, it will notify you and provide an explanation for the delay, which could take up to an additional forty-five (45) days. If we cannot verify your identity, we may reject your request in whole or in part.
4. Requirements for use of authorized agents
The CCPA allows California consumers to use “authorized agents” to submit requests to Cognizant on their behalf. If you have elected to use an authorized agent, or if you are an authorized agent who would like to submit requests on behalf of a consumer, the following minimum procedures will be required prior to acceptance of any requests by an authorized agent on behalf of a California consumer.
All requests from authorized agents may be submitted using the methods identified in the section titled “How to exercise your rights.” In addition, authorized agents will be required to submit the following written documentation:
Businesses – if you are operating as a business, the following documentation is required:
- Certificate of good standing with your state of incorporation;
- Written authorization document that includes each consumer’s name, address, telephone number and valid email address, signed and dated by each consumer authorizing you, as the authorized agent, to act on behalf of each consumer in making the request; and
Individuals – if you are an individual and acting as an authorized agent on behalf of a consumer, the following documentation is required:
- A written authorization document that includes the consumer’s name, address, telephone number and valid email address, signed by the consumer authorizing you, as the authorized agent, to act on behalf of the consumer in making the request; and
For the safety and security of the consumer’s information, requests submitted to Cognizant by an authorized agent will require a direct method of communication, preferably a valid email address, with the consumer, to fulfill the request. We may deny a request from an authorizer agent who does not submit sufficient proof to act on your behalf.