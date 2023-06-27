Cognizant Website Privacy Notice

We may collect the following personal information relating to you:

You do not need to register to use the Sites. However, if you voluntarily register with a Site or submit your personal information to one or more of our Sites in order to receive information from us (e.g., copies of white papers, investor kits, alumni correspondence) or to attend conferences or web sessions organized by us, or if you contact us using the forms or contact details on one of our Sites, or if you log into certain Cognizant web-based applications, you may provide us your identity information and contact details (i.e., your first and last name, physical address, telephone number, e-mail address), professional details (professional title, seniority level, employer, department, your expertise, administrative assistant’s name or contact information), the name and contact details of your emergency contact (if you sign up to attend events conducted by our marketing teams), your LinkedIn account details, your marketing preferences, and other personal data that you may wish to share with us.

The Sites automatically collect certain technical information relating to the device you use to visit the Sites. Specifically, we use cookies, web beacons and similar technologies to help us understand your activity on the Sites. A “cookie” is a small piece of data that a website can send to your browser, which may then be stored on your device. Data that we collect automatically includes your internet protocol (“IP”) address, location, your device’s identification information, and the actions taken on any of our Sites (e.g., links that you click) as well as other sites that you may visit. For further information on the cookies and similar technologies we use on our Sites and why we use them, please review our Cookie Notice.



We sometimes collect anonymous information from visits to the Sites. Anonymous information (or click stream data) refers to information that does not and will not directly or indirectly reveal your identity, e.g., aggregated data relating to all of our website visitors. We may use this data to analyze trends and statistics and to help us provide you with a better experience using our Sites.

If you provide us with personal information of third parties (such as the details of your administrative assistant or your emergency contact), you agree to: (a) notify each individual before sharing their personal information with us, (b) explain that their personal information will be processed in accordance with this Privacy Notice, and (c) obtain their consent, where appropriate.