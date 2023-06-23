Culture & Values

At Cognizant, we are a high-performing team with heart.
Our diverse community of 300,000+ people are working together to help transform the companies the world relies on. And when we’re not developing game-changing digital solutions for clients, we’re improving lives elsewhere by volunteering in local communities, fostering inclusion through our employee affinity groups and so much more.
We apply the same intuition-driven approach we bring our clients to our own organization. We support our high-performing team with the tools they need to gain insight and speed—so they can respond in real time to everyday challenges, while growing their skills and advancing their careers.
Wherever they are, our people engineer intuition―with their clients, communities, colleagues and in their own lives.
OUR PURPOSE
We engineer modern businesses to improve everyday life.
OUR VISION
Every choice we make aligns to our vision: to become the pre-eminent technology services partner to the world’s top companies.
OUR VALUES
Our values form the bedrock of our culture and define how we work together to serve our stakeholders.
Start with a point of view
I apply my expertise to gain trust, and lead our clients forward.
Seek data, build knowledge
I use facts to guide my actions and decisions.
Always strive, never settle
I act with agility and creativity, determined to stay one step ahead.
Work as one
I deliver ideas that draw upon the full power and scale of Cognizant.
Create conditions for everyone to thrive
I include, enable and invest in everyone around me.