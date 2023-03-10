The gas utility industry is highly asset-intensive and faces major challenge in maintaining its aging critical infrastructures.



Cognizant’s Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions for utilities provide complete implementation and systems integration services. Our offerings include systems for planning and scheduling, mobility and asset life cycle management that help gas utilities drive down maintenance costs and better utilize assets.

We offer proprietary solutions and accelerators designed for quick and rapid ROI. Among them are APEx—Asset Performance Excellence for utility network assets, uProtect, our IBM Maximo upgrade kit and many more to help utilities accelerate and transform their enterprise asset management program.