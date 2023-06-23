As the world transforms through the power and potential of digital, we must transform our businesses to meet new challenges and capitalize on newfound opportunities.

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. Our compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings provide a dynamic, consistent digital foundation to deliver the apps that power business innovation. We are streamlining the journey to digital business for more than 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners, by driving technology innovations to transform entire industries. Combining VMware’s cloud innovation with Cognizant’s expertise in data center modernization, digital transformation and vertical markets helps customers like you serve the needs of millennial workers and consumers with innovative and relevant solutions. VMware and Cognizant empower you to flex and harness new technology quickly, without disrupting operations or introducing risk.

Simplify operational complexity and improve performance, security and control of your digital infrastructure with VMware’s innovation in cloud and business mobility.