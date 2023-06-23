Skip to main content Skip to footer
Driving transformation through digital demands change-making technologies, and that takes expertise and collaboration.

As an award-winning Global Modernized Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Member, Cognizant delivers the broad Oracle services and industry knowledge that you need to drive change. With over 27,000 Oracle skilled consultants and more than 400 Oracle Cloud projects completed worldwide, we are recognized as a leading advisory, implementation and managed services provider for Oracle Cloud. In collaboration with Oracle University, we upskill our associates in next-gen Oracle technologies to gain hands-on experience in the latest Oracle Cloud solutions. As a result, 85% of our consultants are Oracle Cloud certified.

In short, Cognizant’s multi-dimensional global alliance gives you the foundation you need to expertly guide your organization, now and in the future. Click here to learn more.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Cognizant’s Move the Base cloud applications are our implementation of the Oracle Cloud (SaaS) offering. Move the Base provides award-winning end-to-end services designed to help you migrate legacy on-premise applications and implement Oracle’s HCM, ERP, NetSuite, SCM, EPM and CX Cloud Applications. Our multi-pillar cloud implementation offering helps you modernize back-office processes with a unified system using Oracle Cloud Applications across broad functions, including HR, finance, supply chain and manufacturing. This improves operational efficiency, reduces TCO and improves HR effectiveness.

Cognizant® Cloud Accelerator is a collection of Cognizant digital assets that can accelerate your Oracle Cloud transformation journey. Our Cloud Central Solutions include pre-built reports and interfaces enabled for clients during implementation, and then hosted and supported (maintained) by Cognizant on an ongoing basis using a subscription model.

Cognizant’s Move the Base Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offering provides end-to-end services to upgrade and migrate Oracle application stacks and database workloads to OCI. We are among the few global system integrators with the Oracle Managed Services Expertise (MSE) to transact on behalf of clients and provide end-to-end OCI solutions. 

We help move your on-premise enterprise applications to cloud IaaS solutions, which not only changes the cost structure of infrastructure and platform services but also reduces the risk for infrastructure obsolescence by focusing on growth, innovation and operational agility.

Cognizant has developed industry solutions in key verticals that augment Oracle Cloud Applications with end-to-end business processes. These include:

Cognizant® SwiftCloud franchisee accounting solution 

Our Oracle Cloud Franchisee offering targets the Retail QSR segment and the Travel & Hospitality industry, where franchisors looking to move to the Oracle ERP Cloud need to provide end-to-end business processes such as franchisee onboarding, franchisee accounting, sales reporting and analytics for wages, sales promotions and logistics.

Cognizant® SwiftCloud railroad framework solution set for the railroad industry

Railroads considering application modernization need solutions that meet this industry’s unique financial, EPM, SCM and HCM needs. Our offering includes these capabilities while complying with railroad tax, retirement (USRRB) and railcar reconditioning specifications.

Cognizant’s integrated solution for claims adjudication, payables and billing leverages our industry-leading Cognizant® TriZetto® Facets® and Oracle Cloud ERP financials. This solution has pre-packaged reusable accelerators to help healthcare clients implement configurations, integrations and conversions. The result is shorter Oracle Cloud deployment timelines and lower TCO.

Cognizant has developed several solutions for the life sciences industry that augment Oracle Cloud Applications with end-to-end business processes. These include:

Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform and Oracle’s Study Startup Solutions 

The harmonized sponsor workflows and open nature of Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) combined with Oracle’s study startup (SSU) solutions, including its industry-leading and proprietary library of SSU workflows, standardizes and accelerates clinical trials by eliminating redundant work for sponsors and clinical sites. 

The seamless integrations of Cognizant SIP/Oracle SSU help clients:

  • Standardize cloud-based administrative tasks and processes
  • Start up studies more quickly and operate more efficiently
  • Eliminate redundant work for sponsors and sites, increasing investigators’ time with patients


ClinicalOne

ClinicalOne provides a unified clinical platform to power decentralized clinical trials to deliver unparalleled clinical research. Combining Oracle’s clinical platform of the future with Cognizant’s industry-leading clinical services delivers a unified clinical platform as well as end-to-end services for study setup, data management and randomization to create submission-ready data.

Smart Pharmacovigilance with Oracle Argus/Safety One

Smart Pharmacovigilance offers end-to-end services for safety/pharmacovigilance with Oracle Argus and Safety One SaaS applications. Benefits include:

  • Client: >30% net reduction of TCO with >99% regulatory compliance  
  • Oracle: Increased on-premise to cloud conversion
  • Cognizant: Continued growth and market leadership in PV services
AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Cloud Excellence Awards

Best Overall Use of Cloud

2019

Cloud Excellence Awards

Best Cloud Project

2019

Tech Leaders Awards

IT Team of the Year

2019

Real IT Awards

Innovative Use of Cloud Technologies

2019

