Driving transformation through digital demands change-making technologies, and that takes expertise and collaboration.

As an award-winning Global Modernized Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Member, Cognizant delivers the broad Oracle services and industry knowledge that you need to drive change. With over 27,000 Oracle skilled consultants and more than 400 Oracle Cloud projects completed worldwide, we are recognized as a leading advisory, implementation and managed services provider for Oracle Cloud. In collaboration with Oracle University, we upskill our associates in next-gen Oracle technologies to gain hands-on experience in the latest Oracle Cloud solutions. As a result, 85% of our consultants are Oracle Cloud certified.

In short, Cognizant's multi-dimensional global alliance gives you the foundation you need to expertly guide your organization, now and in the future.