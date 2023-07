Driving results in the modern enterprise

In today’s enterprise, a modern data architecture is the key to applying the intelligence that drives insights and action.



With thousands of associates, Cognizant’s experts are able to mobilize quickly to realize your data modernization vision. Our innovative cloud strategy includes provider partners Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

While implementations vary, we can deploy a new data platform typically in as little as one month. Many clients see a 40% decrease in data storage costs, a 30% to 60% faster time to market and an ROI within six months.

Modernizing makes your data more valuable by making it: