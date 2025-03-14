Viewed from a distance, human progress looks like a story of steady gain and acquisition. From the wheel to the steam engine to electricity to the computer, every new technology has added to humanity’s supply of productivity-enhancing tools that let people do more with their time and their talents. New tools have consistently offered new ways to be productive, leading to the emergence of new types of work, careers, organizations and, often, entire industries.

Look more closely, though, and it becomes clear many of these miracles of addition began with an act of subtraction. Technology ultimately introduces new work and new value, but it also takes away work that existed before.

The latest addition to humanity’s toolkit is generative artificial intelligence. As with previous technologies, it will be a story of not just simple subtraction but also addition and even multiplication. While certain job roles will be fully automated by the technology, there are far more opportunities for job roles to be enhanced, augmented and transformed by generative AI.

This pattern was evident in our most recent research study New work, new world, in which we partnered with Oxford Economics to model the economic impact of generative AI on the world of work. Our study forecasts generative AI will inject $1 trillion in annual productivity growth by 2032 into the US economy. But along with those productivity gains, the vast majority of jobs (90%) will be impacted in some way in that timeframe, and over half (52%) greatly so.

The question is what the impact of gen AI will be and how businesses can plan for it: