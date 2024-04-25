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Microsoft
Accelerate from AI ambition to AI at scale

For over two decades, Cognizant has been a force multiplier for Microsoft—coinnovating to help clients not only keep pace but lead in their industries. Grounded in insights from our New work, new world study with Oxford Economics, Cognizant’s industry blueprints accelerate modernization with precision and purpose.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Frontier Partner and Azure Expert MSP, Cognizant brings deep domain expertise across cloud, AI, security and modern workplace solutions. Together, we enable enterprises to unlock new growth opportunities that generate measurable value.

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TECHNOLOGIES AND CAPABILITIES

Get help solving your most complex business problems

We deliver AI‑ready cloud, data and engineering foundations that enable enterprise‑scale intelligence and decision‑making.

  • AI-ready cloud and data foundations: secure, scalable Azure environments designed for AI workloads, data unification and enterprise governance
  • Intelligent data platforms: unified analytics and data architectures that power reasoning, insights and AI-driven decision-making across the enterprise
  • Engineering for AI: modern application, platform and software engineering services to operationalize AI and agent-led workflows

Cognizant helps enterprises design, scale and govern AI solutions—turning investments into trusted, enterprise wide business value.

  • Cognizant Agent Foundry: design, deploy and orchestrate AI agents across enterprise workflows—integrating Copilot, custom agents and domain-specific logic with built-in governance and observability
  • Copilot and agent acceleration: rapid adoption and scaling of Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot and Copilot agents—embedded into role-based and industry workflows
  • AI adoption and change management: structured programs to drive usage, trust and measurable business impact from AI investments
  • Responsible and secure AI: enterprise-grade security, privacy, compliance and governance across AI models, data and agents

Cognizant combines Microsoft technologies with proprietary platforms and deep industry expertise to deliver industry-grade AI solutions.

  • Healthcare and life sciences: AI-enabled clinical, operational and payer workflows
  • Financial services: intelligent operations, risk, compliance and customer engagement
  • Retail and consumer goods: AI-driven merchandising, supply chain and personalization
  • Manufacturing: intelligent engineering, operations and asset optimization

We continue to make significant investments in AI-powered solutions that modernize the employee experience and transform day-to-day operations through intelligent automation and decision support.

  • AI-powered modern work: reimagined employee experiences using Copilot and agents across collaboration, productivity and decision-making
  • Intelligent operations and automation: AI-led workflow automation across IT, finance, HR, customer service and supply chain operations
Cognizant and Microsoft expand partnership to advance AI transformation and frontier firm experiences

By combining Microsoft’s trusted cloud with Cognizant’s industry platforms, this collaboration will deliver AI-powered solutions to help organizations redefine work and scale innovation.

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Royal London Group – responsible AI in practice

Discover how responsible AI governance can unlock operational efficiency while maintaining trust, transparency and compliance—especially in highly regulated industries.

Read the case study
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AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Microsoft Frontier Partner (2026)
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2025 GitHub AI Services and Channel Partner of the Year
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To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

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