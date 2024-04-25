Accelerate from AI ambition to AI at scale

For over two decades, Cognizant has been a force multiplier for Microsoft—coinnovating to help clients not only keep pace but lead in their industries. Grounded in insights from our New work, new world study with Oxford Economics, Cognizant’s industry blueprints accelerate modernization with precision and purpose.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Frontier Partner and Azure Expert MSP, Cognizant brings deep domain expertise across cloud, AI, security and modern workplace solutions. Together, we enable enterprises to unlock new growth opportunities that generate measurable value.