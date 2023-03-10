Skip to main content Skip to footer
Real-Time Payments
Strengthen your bank’s competitive position and gain operational efficiencies.

Banks face daily challenges from rapidly changing digital ecosystems and enhanced modes of payment. Cognizant® Real-Time Payments lets you respond with new capabilities to retain customers, regain profits and maintain your role in the financial services ecosystem.
With our best-in-class architecture, your bank can provide branded digital wallets that offer your customers anytime, anywhere commerce—in stores, apps and online payments. What’s more, our platform can tokenize multiple credentials through a single banking app.
Cognizant Real-Time Payments for banks include:
  • i.Pay solution accelerator to expedite implementation of The Clearing House (TCH) real-time payments; it is product agnostic and offers configurable integration points. 
  • SWIFT message generator
  • ISO 20022 Payments Messaging Mapper framework 
  • Anti-Money Laundering (AML) framework
  • Testing accelerators
Learn more about what our Payments practice can do for your bank.
Deepen customer relationships
By extending value-added services such as card-linked offers through digital wallets, banks can motivate consumers to switch from original equipment manufacturer (OEM) wallets to bank-branded wallets.

Features of an application
Establish new revenue streams
Focus on new partnerships. Rewire your business models with additions such as agency banking services, digital payments and tokenization of non-banking payment credentials.

Digital transactions and payments
Lower operational costs
Take advantage of automation and legacy modernization to reduce costs.

Person making a selection on a screen
Making payments with a smart watch

dna strain image

