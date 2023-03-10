Real-Time Payments
Banks face daily challenges from rapidly changing digital ecosystems and enhanced modes of payment. Cognizant® Real-Time Payments lets you respond with new capabilities to retain customers, regain profits and maintain your role in the financial services ecosystem.
With our best-in-class architecture, your bank can provide branded digital wallets that offer your customers anytime, anywhere commerce—in stores, apps and online payments. What’s more, our platform can tokenize multiple credentials through a single banking app.
Cognizant Real-Time Payments for banks include:
- i.Pay solution accelerator to expedite implementation of The Clearing House (TCH) real-time payments; it is product agnostic and offers configurable integration points.
- SWIFT message generator
- ISO 20022 Payments Messaging Mapper framework
- Anti-Money Laundering (AML) framework
- Testing accelerators
