Data and AI
Offerings
Data and AI solutions for the modern enterprise
Wherever you are on your journey, in whatever industry you are in—from aggregating vast points of data to building sophisticated AI models—Cognizant will meet you there. With our innovative AI services you will harness the power of artificial intelligence and data to drive faster, predictive and proactive decisioning, all while educating the organization on your path forward.
Enable enterprises to accelerate transformation, unlock innovation, and deliver superior customer and employee experiences by designing and scaling intelligent agentic AI systems. These systems reason, decide and act autonomously, optimizing processes and collaborating with people and systems.
Deliver high-quality data across modalities to support annotation, fine-tuning and governance—at scale. Human-in-the-loop precision ensures faster, safer and more business-aligned AI outcomes.
Scale AI solutions across domains using advanced machine learning, deep learning and generative AI. From intelligent automation to predictive analytics, Cognizant’s AI services drive proactive decision-making and operational efficiency with responsible AI practices.
Transform raw data into actionable insights through AI-driven BI platforms, reporting tools and optimization frameworks. Support real-time dashboards, KPI tracking and decisioning systems tailored to industry-specific needs.
Fast track data and analytics transformation with a modular and scalable platform. Leverage agentic AI to streamline assessment, migration, integration, validation and optimization—achieving up to 40% lower modernization costs.
Ensure secure, compliant and efficient data lifecycle management. Services include master data management, data privacy and governance, AI governance and customer data platforms, enabling trusted data foundations for enterprise intelligence.
Enable enterprises to define and execute strategic roadmaps for business transformation, leveraging the power of data and AI through agents. Services include data-for-AI readiness assessments, AI and data strategy formulation and agentic AI adoption planning while ensuring alignment with business goals and regulatory frameworks.
Modernize legacy data ecosystems through cloud enablement, intelligent migration and low-code/no-code frameworks. Solutions include data ingestion, transformation and integration powered by Cognizant’s agentic AI-powered accelerators.
Unlock new levels of efficiency by leveraging LLMs, SLMs and other intelligent models for enhancing customer and employee experience, content generation, summarization, process optimization and developer productivity.
Apply domain-specific analytics to solve complex business challenges. Combine domain expertise with AI/ML (generative AI, agentic AI and LLMs) models to deliver insights that drive innovation, efficiency and competitive advantage across sectors such as healthcare, finance and manufacturing.
Recently published AI insights
Data and AI case studies
We partner with our clients to drive AI solutions for their most pressing problems, no matter where you are on your data and AI journey, we'll meet you there.
Resources
Our Partners and alliances for data and AI solutions
We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our AI service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Over 85 strategic alliances, with world-leading companies, enable us to provide complete data and AI solutions to your business and IT challenges.
Explore more AI services
Learn more about other AI services that can enhance data and artificial intelligence in your business:
Leadership
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.