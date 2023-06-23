Open source values like meritocracy, community building and transparency are changing the way we approach business—and life.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions. It uses a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container and Kubernetes technologies. Since 2015, Cognizant and Red Hat have partnered to provide world-class services and support for the technologies our clients rely on. As equal believers in the value of collaboration, choice, control and freedom, Cognizant and Red Hat work well together. We help clients develop cloud-native applications, integrate existing and new IT applications, and automate and manage complex environments.

As trusted advisors to the Fortune 500, Red Hat and Cognizant have been recognized for award-winning support, training and consulting services that bring the benefits of open innovation to any industry.