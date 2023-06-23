The tension of the modern working world is due to the fact that it is distributed across both offices and individuals, while also requiring that everything—people, products and information—works in concert, down to the last bits and bytes.
TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and enterprise / software-as-a-service applications to devices and people, TIBCO interconnects everything, capturing data in real time, wherever it is, and augmenting the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on TIBCO to build compelling experiences, energize operations and propel innovation.