The tension of the modern working world is due to the fact that it is distributed across both offices and individuals, while also requiring that everything—people, products and information—works in concert, down to the last bits and bytes.

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and enterprise / software-as-a-service applications to devices and people, TIBCO interconnects everything, capturing data in real time, wherever it is, and augmenting the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on TIBCO to build compelling experiences, energize operations and propel innovation.

  • BusinessWorks Container Edition for microservices on cloud PaaS
  • BusinessWorks for enterprise application/data integration
  • TIBCO Cloud Integration, hosted iPaaS for cloud-cloud integration
  • EMS and TIBCO Cloud Messaging for message-oriented service patterns
  • Mashery for API management
  • Flogo for internet of things (IoT) integration
  • Spotfire for BI and analytics
  • Spotfire Data Science for data science and machine learning model

Cognizant’s Integration & Process Management (IPM) Practice supports enterprise integration, cloud integration, API Modeling & Management, IoT integration as well as streaming analytics using TIBCO’s differentiators, which include the following:

  • Configurable microservices/API development platform for enterprise/cloud that supports enterprise-scale DevOps and provides speed-to-market delivery
  • Capability to run on the cloud of your choice, such as AWS, Azure, GCP, OpenShift and Pivotal Cloud Foundry
  • Advanced support for IoT integration, server-less deployments, real-time/streaming analytics, data science and machine learning models

TIBCO customers appreciate the ease of use, deployment and adoption, as well as the pace of innovation, integrated analytics and administration.

Apollo Accelerator is Cognizant’s best practices platform for TIBCO (BusinessWorks 5.x and 6.x, Container Edition and Cloud Integration). The big 4 categories covered in the platform include the following:

  • Microservices and API best practices such as resiliency, scalability, service discovery, circuit breaker, config management, security & authentication, policy management and API lifecycle, etc., on TIBCO platform
  • DevOps CI-CD set up using Git, Maven, Jenkins/Puppet, Consul/Eureka, Dockers, Kubernetes, etc., for TIBCO API deployments
  • Governance and instrumentation accelerators such as CLE, BART, CART, TIBMonitor, SmartMigrator, Design Templates, Coding Standards, etc.
  • Deployment architecture for TIBCO (On-premise, cloud, hybrid, containerization and API-M) on cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, GCP, OpenShift and Pivotal.
