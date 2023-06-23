TIBCO offers a bundle of products, including:

BusinessWorks Container Edition for microservices on cloud PaaS

BusinessWorks for enterprise application/data integration

TIBCO Cloud Integration, hosted iPaaS for cloud-cloud integration

EMS and TIBCO Cloud Messaging for message-oriented service patterns

Mashery for API management

Flogo for internet of things (IoT) integration

Spotfire for BI and analytics

Spotfire Data Science for data science and machine learning model

Cognizant’s Integration & Process Management (IPM) Practice supports enterprise integration, cloud integration, API Modeling & Management, IoT integration as well as streaming analytics using TIBCO’s differentiators, which include the following:



Configurable microservices/API development platform for enterprise/cloud that supports enterprise-scale DevOps and provides speed-to-market delivery

Capability to run on the cloud of your choice, such as AWS, Azure, GCP, OpenShift and Pivotal Cloud Foundry

Advanced support for IoT integration, server-less deployments, real-time/streaming analytics, data science and machine learning models

TIBCO customers appreciate the ease of use, deployment and adoption, as well as the pace of innovation, integrated analytics and administration.