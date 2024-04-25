Duck Creek Technologies

Pioneering the next generation of insurance As Duck Creek’s Premier Tier partner and the 2025 Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Innovation, we bring 15+ years of delivery experience. With the power of Cognizant Bluebolt® initiative, over 850 global practitioners and 30+ Duck Creek OnDemand (DCOD) implementations, we have expanded into AI augmented delivery. Cognizant has developed nine gen AI accelerators for Duck Creek that reduce implementation effort by over 50%, compress timelines by 25%–35% and cut migration costs by up to 45%. Together, Cognizant and Duck Creek co-invest, co-innovate and go to market across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific to help insurers. As the first SI to implement Duck Creek for health insurance, Policy with Active Delivery, DMS and Claims V12 we raise the bar for P&C transformation.