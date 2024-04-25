Duck Creek Technologies
Practice scale
15+
years of partnership
850+
practitioners
650+
DC certifications
40+
clients served
30+
DCOD implementations
AI impact
9
Gen AI accelerators
50%+
effort reduction in key workstreams
25%–35%
overall program timeline compression
3
accelerators live today
Q2 2026
latest accelerators launch
Proof points
850+ specialists
A global footprint of Duck Creek practitioners across NA, EMEA and APJ
2025 Innovation Leader
Recognized for the first go-live of Policy Active Delivery (PAD) and the first Health LOB implementation
300,000+ ideas
Powered by Bluebolt, our proprietary platform that manages innovation from ideation to measurable client impact
30+ DCOD successes
Proven expertise in migrating complex carriers to an evergreen, cloud-native SaaS foundation
The three vectors of AI modernization
AI solutions
Automates the reading of requirements to generate XML configuration files, significantly reducing manual effort
Autonomous AI agents that manage the claim lifecycle across FNOL and assessment, reducing manual delays
A low-code platform for end-to-end data and content migration across systems and formats
Popularly known as the nextgen claims assistant from Cognizant, this 2024 Hatch-A-Thon winner empowers loss adjusters with gen AI-driven contextual responses for faster settlements
Empowers small businesses with personalized insights to improve cyber insurance literacy and smarter coverage
Accolades
In the last 12 months, Cognizant and its clients have earned four Duck Creek recognitions across AI innovation, delivery excellence and historic firsts. Two acknowledged Cognizant's own innovation leadership and two recognized client outcomes that we helped deliver.
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