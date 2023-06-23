Skip to main content Skip to footer
Duck Creek Technologies
Change is inevitable—so it should be welcomed, not feared.

With Duck Creek and Cognizant working together, insurers of all sizes can take advantage of digital implementation services that enhance the capabilities of Duck Creek’s software suite. Cognizant’s next-generation IT services, modern platforms and digital models help insurers navigate new market potential and deliver higher levels of performance. The partnership allows Cognizant and Duck Creek to bring together thought leadership, best practices, joint offerings, structured knowledge management, better product adoption and product governance for your benefit.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Cognizant’s scaled approach for multi-country, multi-product rollout uses Duck Creek’s configurable base framework, featuring a core inheritance model, table-driven reference data and in-house developed migration frameworks. A team of 600+ Duck Creek professionals offers strategic consulting, implementation roadmaps and execution, upgrades, maintenance and enhancements specific to insurance carriers. This gets you where you’re going faster—a technology-native insurance environment—but it’s the service that goes beyond the software and creates an outstanding experience for you and your customers.

APPROACH PAPER

Cognizant's approach to Duck Creek policy upgrades
CASE STUDY

AgencyPortal expands offerings, increases market share for insurer
