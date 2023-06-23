Skip to main content Skip to footer
Temenos
The financial world of today demands leading software to power best-in-class outcomes.

As the world leader in banking software, Temenos partners with banks and other financial institutions to transform their businesses and stay ahead of a changing marketplace. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic front office and core banking, payments, fund management and wealth management software products that enable banks to deliver consistent, frictionless customer journeys and gain operational excellence.

Temenos strongly believes in the importance of collaboration to achieve growth and the best customer outcomes. We partner with like-minded, best-in-class organizations to give our clients access to a large pool of system integration resources, as well as choice over the technology platforms they run. Through our partnership with Cognizant, our first global system integration partner, companies like yours outperform their peers: Over a seven-year period, they enjoyed on average a 31% higher return on assets, a 36% higher return on equity and an 8.6 percentage point lower cost/income ratio than financial institutions running legacy applications.

Temenos logo
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

For the most complete and expert SI experience, Cognizant offers a full suite of services specific to delivering Temenos software and processes at the highest levels, including: 

  • End-to-end implementation, encompassing program management, consulting, integration, data migration, quality assurance, support and maintenance, upgrade and organization change management
  • Deep expertise across Temenos T24 Transact, Temenos Infinity, Payments, FCM, Fundsuite and WealthSuite
  • T-Verse (Temenos University) powered by Cognizant Academy for Temenos learning and enablement
  • Comprehensive set of IP solutions (fasData, PRODtest) and accelerators (T-Compare, T-Analyzer, T-Explorere, etc.) for the Temenos ecosystem
  • Global presence, with established Temenos centers of excellence in Spain, Mexico, Kenya and Singapore to nurture local talent pools
  • Temenos Labs set up with different products and versions of Temenos products
AWARDS & RECOGNITION

SHOWCASE

Our partnership at work

PRESS RELEASE

Digital transformation for banking groups in Finland
three executives talking

PRESS RELEASE

Delivering a digital platform for ABN AMRO in the Netherlands
woman checking tablet

