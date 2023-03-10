Cognizant provides digital expertise in all leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management (SCM) packages. We help process manufacturing companies manage industry consolidation, global supply chain complexity and volatile commodity prices. Our expertise covers the entire spectrum from roadmap definition to design, implementation and maintenance of IT systems, as well as running back-office processes.

Our Chemical Industry Template enterprise solution is built on industry standards that can significantly cut lead time for chemical companies’ large-scale ERP rollouts.

