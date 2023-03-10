Skip to main content Skip to footer
Process Manufacturing
Build the connected factory. 

Cognizant works with process manufacturers to transform from traditional automation islands to the fully connected smart processes of tomorrow. We help you streamline production, cut operating costs, enhance plant yields and reduce environmental impact.
PROOF POINTS
IoT platform connects data, spurs innovation

A heavy equipment manufacturer uses a cohesive IoT platform to enable enterprise-wide analytics and fully utilize its telemetry data.

Process redesign simplifies business, cuts costs

By synchronizing its ERP systems, a global water technology company standardized its business processes and halved its total cost of operations.

Our capabilities

Streamline ERP management

Cognizant provides digital expertise in all leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management (SCM) packages. We help process manufacturing companies manage industry consolidation, global supply chain complexity and volatile commodity prices. Our expertise covers the entire spectrum from roadmap definition to design, implementation and maintenance of IT systems, as well as running back-office processes. 

Our Chemical Industry Template enterprise solution is built on industry standards that can significantly cut lead time for chemical companies’ large-scale ERP rollouts.

Reduce your carbon footprint

To meet the ever-increasing demand for reducing the carbon footprint of process manufacturing, we provide tools and reports for critical systems including waste lifecycle management, energy management, Green IT, REACH compliance and global regulatory reporting. 

We offer consulting and implementation expertise to make Green Plant a reality. Plus, our WasteTrace solution tracks industrial waste from generation through transportation and disposal. It also enables printing of labels, placards and various compliance reports.

Connect processes

We help process manufacturers manage capacity in an intelligent and cost-efficient manner, making use of the latest digital monitoring and management technologies. These are integrated with supply chain planning systems, as well. 

The result is longer life for plant assets, lower maintenance costs and higher reliability of plant operations. It also helps reduce the need for manual intervention in potentially hazardous environments.

Get ahead of the curve

With deep experience delivering cutting-edge solutions to process manufacturing companies, Cognizant offers a range of services in batch and recipe optimization, plant performance management, key account management and business analytics. Using the latest digital technologies such as IoT and blockchain, we help you take a data driven approach to decision-making.

Among our solutions:

  • iBatch enables intelligent batch execution and proactive management of shop floor events, together with support for data analytics
  • Laboratory Information Management (LIMS) provides integrated sampling, sample traceability, analysis scheduling and result reporting, interfacing with lab equipment and providing data for further analysis
  • Plant Metrics Management Solution (PMMS) helps organizations align and streamline plant operations with overall business strategy, so business key performance indicators (KPIs) react immediately to changes at the operational level
