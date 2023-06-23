Cognizant’s managed data security services help clients secure data at various layers, including data at rest, in transit and in use. We leverage Micro Focus tools for best-in-class security complicance and risk reduction.

The Micro Focus Voltage SecureData data security platform has broad support across enterprise, big data, cloud and mobile environments. Voltage offers controls that can be deployed at the application level (tokenization, FPE, dynamic data masking) and at the data level (database encryption, static data masking).

The Micro Focus SecureData Sentry on-premises cloud data protection gateway provides transparent integration with cloud SaaS, as well as enterprise and COTS applications that have API integration constraints.

Cognizant’s data security expertise, combined with exclusive Micro Focus training and enablement services, help clients secure data to meet regulatory needs.